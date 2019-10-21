Drako GTE – The Most Powerful All-Electric Grand Touring Supercar Of The Moment

A feeling almost as if the laws of physics have been exceeded.

Drako Motors’ GTE is a four-passenger ultraluxury electric supercar with a 1,200 hp quad motor architecture, a 206 mph top speed, and cornering precision unlike any other supercar on the road today.

Drako GTE by Drako Motors Founders, Dean Drako and Shiv Sikand, is a limited production electric supercar designed to elevate the modern driver experience to an entirely new level.

Four permanent magnet hybrid synchronous motors generate a colossal 1,200 hp and 8,800 Nm of combined wheel torque providing astonishing acceleration up to a 206 mph top speed. Each of Drako GTE’s wheels are connected to a motor through separate direct-drive gearboxes enabling individual wheel control for extremely precise torque delivery.

Drako’s industry leading torque vectoring algorithms developed on the Nürburgring utilize many variables to proactively adjust positive and negative torque on each wheel over one thousand times per second. Beyond achieving maximum traction in straight-line acceleration, GTE drivers experience unrivalled turning capability and incredible safety on any kind of road surface – a feeling almost as if the laws of physics have been exceeded.

Being a genuine performance car, aerodynamics played a central role in the design of the GTE. This is visible in the fluid shapes and the archetypal ‘coda tronca’ (or Kamm Tail) design of the rear. But it’s the low splitter of the front and the prominent diffuser in the back that reveal the true sports car DNA of the GTE.

Removing GTE’s one-piece, full carbon fiber hood presents a magnificent view unlike any other electric vehicle ever made. GTE’s bespoke inverters, cooling system and suspension components are fully visible for the automotive aficionado.

Drako’s driver oriented Quattro Manettino consists of four console mounted switches to dial-in every aspect of the driving experience.

Full control of torque vectoring and slip control, front to rear power distribution, and fine-grained regenerative braking control, allows drivers to adjust powertrain characteristics to match their driving style. The Quattro Manettino also provides the ability to select one of six road surface conditions – RACE, TRACK, DRY, RAIN, SNOW, ICE – optimizing GTE’s performance in every driving environment.

Drako GTE is compatible with the current available EV charging infrastructure.

GTE’s battery was designed from the ground-up for megawatt power output as well as cooling capabilities to withstand track level performance on the world’s most challenging circuits. With 90 kWh of energy capacity and the ability to output 1,800 continuous and 2,200 peak amps, GTE’s battery is designed to supply GTE’s four motors with 900 kW of uninterrupted power.

An internal massively-parallel cooling architecture integrates numerous cooling channels surrounding each individual battery cell to quickly dissipate heat lap after lap. Three oversized radiators at the front of the car are fed with ample airflow through GTE’s aggressive three-section front fascia to ensure overheating does not inhibit lap time.

The total expected worldwide production of GTE is limited to 25 units with a $1.25M base price.

GTE is outfitted with top level components throughout its chassis. Öhlins suspension provides superior composure and ride quality on the road, while also offering full four-way adjustability for the track. Front and rear carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes deliver phenomenal stopping power without fade during prolonged track sessions. 20 inch Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 tires serve as track tires, while 21 inch Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires provide advanced road capabilities.

A chassis structure from Fisker was specifically selected for GTE as the platform met the structural and design criteria for an incredible grand coupé. The long wheelbase comfortably accommodates four passengers as well as GTE’s quad motor powertrain and floor-mounted battery – both of which contribute to an extremely low center of gravity for superior handling and driving dynamics.