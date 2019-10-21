Clé de Peau Beauté unveils a revitalized La Crème high-performance face cream

Shiseido-owned luxury beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté has unveiled a revitalized edition of the iconic La Crème, its high-performance face cream.

The new La Crème is poised to launch in Spring/Summer 2020.

The revitalized formulation contains the new CeraFerment Extract which is crafted from a yeast that was discovered in Japan’s Akita Prefecture and enhances skin’s ability to regenerate and become firm from within.

Recrafted eight times since its launch in 1982, each version of La Crème luxury cream is advanced with the latest discoveries from Clé de Peau Beauté’s ongoing research, and each is more potent and sophisticated than its predecessor.

The new La Crème features a highly potent blend of a proprietary complex: the Skin-Empowering Illuminator, which comprises a powerhouse blend of five key ingredients: Platinum Golden Silk Essence, Japanese Pearl Shell Extract, Theanine, Perilla Extract and Angelica Acutiloba Extract, helping to amplify Skin Intelligence and enhance skin’s ability to repair and defend itself from damage caused by various stressors.

The new La Crème, presented in an exquisite jewel-like packaging, was unveiled in an exclusive event that took place in Central London’s landmark Serpentine Magazine located in Hyde Park, where over 100 key editors, influencers and retailers from around the world were hosted by Yukari Suzuki, Chief Brand Officer for Clé de Peau Beauté, and Katsunori Yoshida, Chief Technology Officer of the Clé de Peau Beauté Laboratory.

The event also marked another significant milestone — the luxury skincare brand’s launch in Europe with London as its first port of call.

“La Crème sits at the heart of Clé de Peau Beauté and we are proud and honored to present the new and revitalized formulation, which is underpinned by our relentless commitment to science and skincare innovation. It is an icon of luxury that incorporates technologies of the highest order to empower the innate abilities of skin for radiance that evolves day-by-day,” commented Yukari Suzuki.

“Moreover, we decided to host this reveal in London as this illustrious city represents the very first step of our brand journey in Europe. We are excited by the endless possibilities ahead that are charted by the dedication of a committed R&D team, constantly striving to forge new scientific frontiers to deliver a radiance so remarkable that it emanates from within.”

The launch was also celebrated with a gala dinner at the Corinthia Hotel London, which Clé de Peau Beauté co-hosted with their global brand ambassador, Felicity Jones.