St. Regis is bringing the iconic brand to Australia

With interiors created by world-leading interior design studio, Chada, and the building designed by Fender Katsalidis Architects, The St. Regis Melbourne will be an instant icon and stylish addition to the city’s skyline.

Melbourne’s vibrant mix of world-class dining, art galleries and rich history makes it an ideal destination for the debut of the iconic St. Regis brand in Australia.

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts announced the signing of The St. Regis Melbourne, marking the first hotel in Australia for the renowned luxury brand. Owned by Century Group Aus, this new-build hotel is slated to open in 2022 and will be located in the heart of Melbourne.

The 33-storey Flinders Bank will house the St. Regis Melbourne across levels 2 to 11 and include 168 luxuriously appointed guestrooms and suites, all of which will offer sweeping views of the Yarra River or city skyline.

Guests will be within walking distance of Collins Street, known for its historic Victorian architecture, prestigious boutiques and high-end retailers, as well as the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. Read about our 3 luxury hotspots in Melbourne.

Food and beverage offerings will include a specialty restaurant in addition to a sophisticated Drawing Room space and the St. Regis Bar, which will serve up the local rendition of the brand’s signature cocktail, the Bloody Mary.

Hotel guests will also be able to immerse themselves in unparalleled leisure facilities, such as a fitness and wellness center with a 25 metre indoor swimming pool and an exceptional Iridium Spa and beauty salon. Guests of The St. Regis Melbourne will also experience the renowned hallmarks of the St. Regis brand, including the legendary St. Regis Butler Service that personalises each stay according to guests’ unique tastes and preferences.

“This signing is an indication of the investment community’s confidence in the Australian hotel market, where we are seeing a growing demand for premium lodgings,” said Richard Crawford, Senior Director, Hotel Development, Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific at Marriott International. “The St. Regis Melbourne will be an outstanding addition to our strong and growing footprint in the region, where we are on track to boast the largest portfolio of upper upscale and luxury hotels and resorts, with two-thirds of the new supply pipeline.”