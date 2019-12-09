Splendido Mare: Belmond is renovating one of Portofino’s most authentic hotels

Splendido Mare renovated by LVMH’s Belmond. The renovation of Splendido Mare and Chuflay restaurant in Portofino will reinvigorate this hot spot on the Italian Riviera. This is where Portofinese life revolves around the pastel-painted villas and fishing village and is the place to enjoy an Aperitivo as the sun sets over the Ligurian sea.

LVMH luxury group and its Maisons unveil the beauty of heritage by renewing it.

In the heart of Portofino harbour, among a colourful blend of Italian houses, the Maison Belmond is currently renovating one of its most authentic hotel: ‘Splendido Mare’. In days gone by, Belmond Splendido Mare was the first hotel in Portofino to offer refuge to fishermen escaping the storms. Thanks to History, the hotel is now pervaded by a delightful abyssal breeze that reminds us the good old days of the men and the sea.

Paris based designers FESTEN Architecture have been appointed to lead the design with re-opening set for June 2020.

The idea behind renovating the hotel and its 14 guest rooms is to celebrate this Portofino heritage that framed the charm of the Maison’s former haven, highlighting the Italian fondness for sophistication and refinement. For this occasion, Belmond combines its excellence to the savoir-faire of Paris based designers FESTEN architecture.

Together, they will create a new design drawing inspiration from Italian nautical traditions, plunging Splendido Mare’s guests into a typical Portofino fishing boat architecture.

Once a haven for fisherman, the converted townhouse features 14 guestrooms, including four suites, secluded behind characterful corridors, with views over Portofino Harbour, where from hidden terraces guests have a sense of being in their own private residence.

The new design draws inspiration from nautical traditions and the hotel’s modest past. Each guestroom references interiors of a typical Italian fishing boat, drawing on aesthetics of natural wood, ropes and brass. Bespoke wooden latticed flooring in square patterns further reflect Portofino’s culture. Door archways and ceilings are accented by traditional Ligurian colours; amber, sea green and terracotta, complemented by the use of crisp black lines typically seen in the traditional painted doorframes. Finer décor details such as soft throws and chair covers highlight the elegant monotone aesthetic of the space.

The bathrooms are designed to create a calming sanctuary, inspired by the neighbouring ‘Santa Margherita’ beach cabins, white and yellow geometric tiles form bold striped walls enhanced against a pure white marble floor.

Each guestroom features authentic antiques including fruitwood armchairs by Paolo Buffa, and fabric from Italian producers such as Loro Piana and Rubelli. These are complemented by wall lamps made from Murano Glass and original art sourced from Italian artists. Further craftsmanship is highlighted in the bespoke headboard. Hand crafted by renowned textile designer Véronique de Soultrait, each headboard is braided using ropes to form geometric

patterns, in reference to Portofino’s maritime heritage.

The luxury hotel guests arrive to a bright open space that links Chuflay restaurant directly with the hotel; an open invitation to relax in a homely atmosphere.

Encapsulating the cheerful character of Portofino, the open lobby space reflects the vibrancy of traditional Ligurian colours with light colour furniture including antique pieces from Gio Ponti that are further accented by dark green and heritage yellow furnishings.

Sister to Belmond Hotel Splendido, set above the harbour, guests staying at Belmond Splendido Mare will have full access to the refreshing saltwater infinity pool, the terraced gardens with panoramic sea views, and spa.