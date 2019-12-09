Fendi launches Scented Baguette. The scent will last for up to three years

Fendi teamed up with Maison Francis Kurkdjian for an exclusive scented creation.

FendiFrenesia Baguette is much more than an accessory: it has grown into an immersive experience that explores the senses of touch, sight and smell.

Fendi Frenesia Baguette is crafted from the finest Cuoio Romano leather tinged with Fendi’s iconic yellow hue and scented with the Fendi Frenesia fragrance using a signature technique developed by Maison Francis Kurkdjian. The cult French perfumer Francis Kurkdjian launched his first line of perfumed leather goods in 2015. Kurkdjian’s debut scented cardholders feature long lasting, pure-oil-based formula.

The new Fendi x Maison Francis Kurkdjian scented collaboration includes three different Baguette bags. There is a Baguette for women, a version for men, and a “Nano” baguette, a micro bag sold online.

A Limited Edition of the iconic Baguette bag in its micro version, Fendi Frenesia Baguette features a flap and FF fastening with magnetic clasp. The clip allows it to be attached to larger bags or belts. It can also be worn cross-body thanks to the thin chain shoulder strap. Interior flat pocket.

Bringing back to life the art of fragranced leather

Made of yellow Cuoio Romano leather, the internal structure of the leather allows it to retain the Fendifrenesia fragrance exclusively created for Fendi by Maison Francis Kurkdjian, featuring an exclusive patented technique that guarantees the scent will last for up to three years.

The bag also comes with a 5 ml vial of Fendifrenesia to spray on the matching card, to intensify the fragrance or extend its lifespan. To prevent stains and discoloration, the fragrance must not come into direct contact with the leather of the bag. Made in Italy, the luxury Fendi bag is distinguished with gold-finish metalware.

“Scent is very personal as so often it relates back to past experience,” Silvia Venturini Fendi, Fendi creative director, told WMagazine. “The leathery and musky notes of FendiFrenesia remind me of Selleria leather, which is at the core of the Fendi DNA. For me, this Roman leather represents my heritage and recalls the nobility and grandeur of Rome, The most luxurious scent is one that brings you a moment of joy, one that triggers the memory of a special moment or feeling that is unique to you,” added Venturini.