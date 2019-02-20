Beauty, Fashion, Look

Gentle Fluidity duo, one name for the two new olfactory signatures by Maison Francis Kurkdjian

on/Comments closed

 

 

 

“Gentle Fluidity” perfumes duo by Maison Francis Kurkdjian are two distinct scents created from the same list of ingredients. When perfumer Francis Kurkdjian overdoses some ingredients, he under doses others because fragrances, like all the things that move us, are essentially about balance and expected effects… “No more feminine or masculine. There is a personality, a sensitivity, a “Gentle Fluidity” between all gender identities,” says Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity duo perfumes @franciskurkdjian.com

“The same notes for two identities.” Perfumer Francis Kurkdjian engages with gender identity for his new creation Gentle Fluidity perfumes. A single name is shared by two fragrance creations composed from the same ingredients, but proposing resolutely distinct olfactory identities, mirroring changes in contemporary society.

To craft this perfume duo, the luxury Maison’s inhouse perfumer Francis Kurkdjian, has executed a stunning exercise in perfume composition.

Drawing from the same list of ingredients – including juniper berry, nutmeg and coriander seed essences, musks, ambery woods and vanilla – he modulated the doses to create two distinct scents.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity duo perfumes @franciskurkdjian.com

The two signatures (each at ~150.00€; Engraving option: 25.00 €) differ in the unique balance of their formulations, as well as the colors and letters employed for their names. “Gentle fluidity”, an aromatic woody fragrance, is in silver, with a capital G, while “gentle Fluidity”, an oriental musk interpretation, opts for gold and a capital F.

To visually celebrate the duality of the new perfume duo, the Maison has called on talents including digital artist Hugo Arcier.

Francis Kurkdjian co-founded his own luxury fragrance house Maison Francis Kurkdjian with business partner Marc Chaya in 2009 near the Place Vendôme in Paris. The Maison Francis Kurkdjian is now a major player in the niche luxury fragrance segment with more than 300 locations worldwide.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity perfumes

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity duo perfumes @franciskurkdjian.com

Related posts:

LVMH Acquires Maison Francis Kurkdjian - Grand SoirLVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton Acquires Maison Francis Kurkdjian Maison Francis Kurkdjian - nostalgic moodHomes sweet homes that have nourished the olfactory memory of Francis Kurkdjian Burberry Introduces Her - The New Fragrance for Women-2018Cara Delevingne for Francis Kurkdjian x Burberry Her Eau de Parfum Joy by Dior 2018New fragrance experiences from Parfums Christian Dior, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Guerlain, Francis Kurkdjian burberry bespoke fragrancesFrancis Kurkdjian creates new collection of Burberry Bespoke fragrances in varying concentrations. In-store exclusive
Tagged: