“Gentle Fluidity” perfumes duo by Maison Francis Kurkdjian are two distinct scents created from the same list of ingredients. When perfumer Francis Kurkdjian overdoses some ingredients, he under doses others because fragrances, like all the things that move us, are essentially about balance and expected effects… “No more feminine or masculine. There is a personality, a sensitivity, a “Gentle Fluidity” between all gender identities,” says Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

“The same notes for two identities.” Perfumer Francis Kurkdjian engages with gender identity for his new creation Gentle Fluidity perfumes. A single name is shared by two fragrance creations composed from the same ingredients, but proposing resolutely distinct olfactory identities, mirroring changes in contemporary society.

To craft this perfume duo, the luxury Maison’s inhouse perfumer Francis Kurkdjian, has executed a stunning exercise in perfume composition.

Drawing from the same list of ingredients – including juniper berry, nutmeg and coriander seed essences, musks, ambery woods and vanilla – he modulated the doses to create two distinct scents.

The two signatures (each at ~150.00€; Engraving option: 25.00 €) differ in the unique balance of their formulations, as well as the colors and letters employed for their names. “Gentle fluidity”, an aromatic woody fragrance, is in silver, with a capital G, while “gentle Fluidity”, an oriental musk interpretation, opts for gold and a capital F.

To visually celebrate the duality of the new perfume duo, the Maison has called on talents including digital artist Hugo Arcier.

Francis Kurkdjian co-founded his own luxury fragrance house Maison Francis Kurkdjian with business partner Marc Chaya in 2009 near the Place Vendôme in Paris. The Maison Francis Kurkdjian is now a major player in the niche luxury fragrance segment with more than 300 locations worldwide.