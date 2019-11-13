Belmond wants to reinvent high-end travel with new Good Living concept

With its new Good Living concept, Belmond takes its promise of timeless experiences for guests to a new level. The global collection of exceptional hotel and luxury travel adventures has appointed a council of Good Living‘ Experience Makers’ – experts in their field who will curate one of a kind experiences. Belmond says its new concept invites guests to discover destinations from a fresh perspective.

Revealed in early October at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, Belmdond’s new Good Living concept represents a collection of memorable experiences that LVMH-owned Belmond has conceived to bring travelers “unique moments and evocative encounters.”

With Belmond Experience Makers – experts in their respective fields – travelers will share one-of-a-kind experiences that enrich both body and mind.

Good Living will be introduced in 2020.

Good Living travelers will, for example, discover the treasures of Sicily through poetry, or a mindfulness retreat on the Caribbean island of Anguilla. In Portugal’s Madeira region guests will explore the evocative scents and properties of flowers. Adventurous travelers will be guided on a cruise in Myanmar by Raha Moharrak, the youngest Arab woman to summit Mount Everest.

Established almost 40 years ago with the acquisition of Belmond Hotel Cipriani in Venice, Belmond owns and operates 46 unique and distinctive hotel, rail and river cruise experiences in many of the world’s most celebrated destinations.

Self-Care to Travel by – Nadia and Katia Narain Phillips

Sisters Nadia and Katia Narain, authors of Self Care for the Real World and Rituals for Every Day will be hosting a retreat at Belmond Cap Juluca from 5th – 9th July 2020, a place of pure serenity and relaxation and will curate a Morning Ritual for Belmond guests to help them take time to feel well and enjoy every moment of their holiday.

Poetry in Motion – Gala Gordon and Isabella Macpherson

Founders of Platform Presents, Gala and Isabella are passionate about poetry and theatre and believe that poetry can open your mind and calm your senses. Inspired by Belmond’s literary legacy, Gala and Isabella will curate an anthology of poems inspired by rail travel and will host a special poetry workshop at Belmond Grand Hotel Timeo, Sicily, from the literary terrace where DH Lawrence wrote the novel, Lady Chatterley’s lover with the backdrop of Mount Etna.

Music for the Soul – Clemency Burton-Hill

Author of ‘Year of Wonder: Classical Music for Everyday’; Clemency has a stirring passion for music and its ability to unlock emotions and express what it means to be human and exchange cultural stories through music throughout centuries. As an Experience Maker, Clemency has curated playlists that help those with busy lives to take time to just be; because when you travel, you have the luxury of time to open your mind and let the music in.

A World of Flowers by florist Simon Lycett

Florist Simon Lycett will take guests on a journey through the Gardens of Belmond. Simon will take centre stage at the world-famous flower festival at Belmond Reid’s Palace in Madeira from 8th – 10th May 2020, where guests will be able to join a workshop to learn his craft and share his passion for floral art. Simon will also share his passion for home-made, hand-picked tea infusions from his garden, developing a floral tea recipe to be served across Belmond properties.

Inspiring Adventure -Raha Moharrak

A young woman of serious ambition and curiosity, Raha was the youngest Arab woman to summit Mount Everest. Raha will guide guests on a once in a lifetime expedition to Bhamo through the untouched north of mystical Myanmar, hosting a group of intrepid adventurers aboard the pioneering river cruise ship Belmond Road to Mandalay.