Ready for a chic-nic in the Tuscan countryside? A Taste of Tuscany at Belmond’s newest hilltop retreat

Rooms and suites of are spread throughout the storied buildings of what was once a bustling Tuscan village dating back to the year 998 – a limonaia, wine cellar and priest’s house have been transformed into 39 sumptuous bedrooms.

An enchanted oak forest that cocoons the cypress-lined Belmond property and vintage car adventures are a thrilling way to go deep into Tuscany’s wild and untamed countryside.

Warm woods, Carrara marble floors and antique mirrors define the overall aesthetic and many rooms have spacious bathrooms with roll top baths from which to admire the picture frame views of the surrounding landscapes. Here food of the land is celebrated with exquisite al fresco dining experiences.

The impressive terrace serves as the heart of the hotel. It is the best spot to enjoy a long lazy lunch or to toast the holiday with the estate’s home-grown red wine.

Double rooms on B&B at Belmond Castello di Casole start from £667 / €750 per couple based on two people sharing and at Belmond Villa San Michele, the sister property, start from £756/ €850.

The adjoining pool terrace serves refreshing cocktails and freshly squeezed juices, from a new pool bar that also houses a small library of classic novels to while away the hours. The cleverly elevated infinity-edge pool seamlessly blends with the lush rolling hillside and offers a cinematic view at dusk.

La Tosca, serving Tuscan cuisine with a contemporary twist, offers homemade pasta, locally-sourced meat, garden-fresh produce and is where the estate’s own brand extra virgin olive oil is best sampled.

For a taste of Tuscan hospitality, groups can privately reserve the Enchanted Table; suspended from a towering oak tree, beautifully dressed with flowers and atmospherically lit by candelabra and twinkling lights. Aperitifs and a merenda of sharing platters, consisting local farmhouse cheeses, hams, wines and even homemade gelato, make for a beautiful local

spread.

The introduction of CIP’s by Cipriani, inspired by Hotel Cipriani’s famous bistro, offers classic Venetian dishes using locally-sourced ingredients and for the first time in the property’s history gives diners the chance to fully enjoy the hilltop location of the terrace. Bar Visconti, with its marble detailing and fresco-painted walls, is a typical Italian lounge bar and the most authentic spot for tasting the hotel’s vibrant own label ‘C’ and ‘XII’ wine blends and prestigious local vintages.

The Essere Spa, located in the ancient stone alcoves of a vaulted wine cellar, displays Etruscan artefacts and offers treatments inspired by the land. Locally harvested olive oil, orange-infused oil, honey, rosemary and grapes are used in signature facials and massages and a new outdoor relaxation lawn is a space to reconnect with nature over a fresh herbal tea.

Less than a two-hour scenic drive away is Belmond Villa San Michele – an icon of Florentine Renaissance famed for its terraced gardens and proximity to the city – and the ideal Tuscan twin-stay with Belmond Castello di Casole.

This season, the hotel extends its celebration of contemporary renaissance with experiences connecting gastronomy, history and art. A beautifully restored 1930s-style Fiat 1100 Musone, converted by Garage Italia and given its floral art makeover by Rome-based street artist, Lucamaleonte, offers a stylish way to transfer between the two hotels.

Art lovers can also privately hire the car to visit the exceptional Tuscan sculpture parks, like the Pazzagli and secluded Garden of Sounds, or take a sunset drive to local landmarks and vineyards for a sparkling wine and picnic pitstop.

Truffle Hunting with small groups of foodies is an estate signature experience, led by expert hunter Mauro Nesi and his stunning Lagotto Romagnolo dogs. Once the truffles are unearthed from the forest grounds, the hotel kitchen uses the delicacy to infuse a tasting menu of Taglierini, Tosca fillet and Black truffle tarts.