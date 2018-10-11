Sotheby’s is expanding Presence in the Interiors E-commerce Space. Sotheby’s launches Sotheby’s Home – expanding the company’s presence in the interiors e-commerce space.

Sotheby’s announced the launch of Sotheby’s Home, an online consignment marketplace specializing in vintage and antique furniture, decorative objects and accessories. The launch of Sotheby’s Home provides a new digital platform to buy designer furniture, antiques, accessories and art with ease.

Sotheby’s Home connects collectors and design lovers with an approachable new platform to buy furniture, art and home décor from showrooms, dealers, interior designers and private individuals. For consignors, Sotheby’s Home offers a solution encompassing all steps of the selling process, from curation and photography to moving and delivery.

Sotheby’s Home expands the brand’s growing e-commerce portfolio, which includes a robust program of live and online-only auctions as well as the retail business, Sotheby’s Wine, providing greater access to premium offerings across categories for customers. The launch of Sotheby’s Home is supported by the acquisition of Viyet in February 2018. Since being acquired, web traffic to Viyet.com has increased over 200%, doubling monthly revenue. The site has expanded its inventory, building new relationships with over 60 galleries, showrooms and brands, with recent partners including Schumacher, Aerin, Jason Jacques Gallery, and Casati Gallery.

Sotheby’s Home will feature an expanded library of offerings for home décor needs with a continued focus on new categories including prints, photography and contemporary art. Elizabeth Brown, CEO of Viyet, who has overseen the integration into Sotheby’s over the past six months, today assumes the role of CEO of Sotheby’s Home and will lead the brand and business operations.

Sotheby’s Home will build upon Viyet’s pre-existing business model, which provides a seamless way to buy and sell luxury furniture and home décor online at a great value. Sotheby’s Home is the only e-commerce platform with showroom and gallery pieces from a range of partners including Artemide, Ralph Lauren, Donzella Ltd., Magen H Gallery and more, listed alongside private consignments across antique, vintage and contemporary design, offering one-of-a-kind access to unique pieces that previously would not be available online.