Al Manara, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Saraya Aqaba Premieres a New Luxury Experience on the Shores of the Red Sea. A perfect gateway for discerning travelers to experience this part of the Middle East through the lens of The Luxury Collection.

The Luxury Collection continues its rapid, global expansion with the opening of Al Manara, the luxury brand’s first hotel in Jordan. Developed by Eagle Hills Jordan, the 207-room hotel is located in the heart of Aqaba’s newest beachside destination, Saraya Aqaba. The destination merges Jordan’s rich heritage and history through traditional architecture, sumptuous décor and magnificent surroundings.

Set against the rugged backdrop of an expansive granite mountain range, guests seek out this opulent seaside escape, taking advantage of year-round sunshine over the hotel’s private beach and boutique pool. Being the only coastal city in Jordan, Aqaba offers variety of water sports discoveries such as scuba diving, snorkeling, fishing, parasailing and paragliding.

The opening of Al Manara Hotel is the second collaboration between Marriott International and Eagle Hills Jordan, following the debut of W Amman earlier this year. An additional two hotel collaborations will follow with the slated opening of The St. Regis Amman and The Westin Saraya Aqaba in the coming months.

The new Al Manara, A Luxury Collection Hotel is inspired by charming Middle Eastern tales.

Nestled between Aqaba’s rose-red mountains and overlooking the pristine Gulf of Aqaba, the hotel’s unmistakable architecture features arabesque motifs. Samuel Creations/MMac Associates echoed the strong Arabian influence of the architecture when designing the hotel’s interiors, in particular the manor house.

Each of the 207 rooms at Al Manara, including 43 suites and two villas, feature inviting balconies and floor to ceiling windows with views of the Red Sea and striking mountain ranges. Vibrant soft furnishings showcase local weaving skills reflecting family traditions that have been handed down through generations. Guest rooms, set with dark wood furniture accented with mother-of-pearl, combine local elements such as a brass-topped coffee table and other decorative items, along with plush Luxury Collection beds and relaxing bathrooms with rainforest showers.

The main dining venue Taybeh Al Manara, serves northern Mediterranean cuisine.

Kubba Levantin, a casually elegant Middle Eastern restaurant, offers a journey of flavors from the Levant with an emphasis on local fresh produce and spices. The outer terrace overlooking Saraya Aqaba’s lagoon is sure to become a favorite spot for hotel residents and discerning Aqabites alike, drawn by highlights such as the charcoal grill and traditional bread oven and special tasting menus with paired beverages.

Al Manara’s waterfront bar and restaurant Amwaj will serve the freshest seafood from the Red Sea alongside an international fish selection unrivalled in Aqaba, with a special smoked fish menu with cocktail pairings.

Inspired by local traditions and enhanced with the latest techniques, the spa at Al Manara presents the world’s finest skincare products by Subtle Energies, Terres d’Afrique and Sodashi.