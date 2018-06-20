Drinking, cellaring or investment? Sotheby’s has introduced a new ‘Instant Cellars’ concept

Sotheby’s has introduced a new ‘Instant Cellars’ concept for those who want to buy wine collections for drinking, cellaring and investment

Sotheby’s Wine unveiled the newest services to complement the retail and auction businesses: Instant Cellars, and The Collection Management & Advisory team.

Now available exclusively through Sotheby’s New York and Hong Kong retail locations, Instant Cellars allows collectors to purchase a special selection of wines, handpicked by top global specialists, with one click, phone call or email, for delivery in select cities within 24 hours. The newly- announced Collection Management & Advisory team offers collectors of all experience levels the opportunity to build, refine and maintain their personally-tailored wine collection, with the guidance of one of Sotheby’s skilled Advisors.

A fantastic gift for aspiring and established wine enthusiasts, the New York edition of Instant Cellars is comprised of four different cellar options, each tailored by price, quantity, color and region, in order to achieve the desired goal for one’s wine collection.

Perfect for novices who are interested in growing their palate and knowledge of wine, Cellars 1 and 2 are designed to provide new collectors with introductory and intermediate experiences. The introductory cellar, Cellar 1, provides an assortment of 50 bottles for $5,000, while the intermediate Cellar 2 consists of 72 bottles for $10,000.

Intended for those who are more thirsty and ambitious wine collectors, Cellar 3 comprises 168 bottles for $25,000 and is created to provide drinking enjoyment for the adventurous connoisseur, who frequently selects bottles from their cellar for myriad occasions. At the same price point, the curated ensemble of 90 bottles in Cellar 4 is tailor- made for investment, selected after careful market analysis both for its potential to increase in value, and fantastic quality-to-price ratio.

Similarly, the Hong Kong edition will offer collectors two distinct options: the introductory Cellar 1, which comprises 46 bottles for HKD$33,000, and Cellar 2, designed for intermediate collectors, with 62 bottles available for HKD $70,000.

In addition to the customized contents, both the New York and Hong Kong Cellars include 10% off of thewines’ list price, as well as a complimentary consultation with a member of our Collection Management and Advisory team, or a senior specialist from our auction or retail team.