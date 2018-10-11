Oceania Cruises Reveals All-New Owner’s Suites Furnished Exclusively With Ralph Lauren Home.

The new Owner’s Suites will debut on Riviera cruise ship in April 2019 and Marina in May 2020.

Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line unveiled the first of many exciting enhancements coming to the line’s acclaimed 1,250-guest ships Marina and Riviera: an altogether new generation of Owner’s Suites furnished exclusively with Ralph Lauren Home.

Utilizing fabrics such as the “super yacht stripe” and signature pieces such as the Clivedon carved chairs and Pall Mall cocktail table, the Owner’s Suites aboard Marina and Riviera capture the joy of travel

Designed by Los Angeles based Trevor R. Howells Interior Design, the Owner’s Suites “reflect Ralph Lauren’s appreciation for sailing, Hollywood glamour and timeless, classical beauty.”

Cruise traveleres will enter through the foyer with a limestone and black cabochon inset floor, walls of inset Georgian wood paneling, and a mahogany and quartzite bar. Spacious and airy, this grand room features dramatic sea-views from floor-to-ceiling windows dressed with Ralph Lauren Grimaldi-weave sail fabric, along with a self-playing ebony piano that provides the perfect interlude for in-suite entertaining.

The elegant living room is anchored by a new saddle-suede sectional sofa accented with deep navy cushions and accompanied by a mahogany Lounge Moderne chair upholstered in navy and white Super-Yacht Stripe.

The centerpiece of the dining room is the Mayfair dining table with a new Barrett Knurled chandelier overhead. The master suite, which is an entire retreat unto itself, has taken on an entirely new persona with a new Cote D’Azur king- size bed, elegant Mayfair Bergere side chairs upholstered in Sutton Suede Doe and dramatic nickel-trimmed lighting accents. Finally, the wraparound teak verandas feature stylish pieces that were custom-crafted by Ralph Lauren Home for Oceania Cruises.