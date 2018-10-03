Ralph Lauren Live Love T-Shirt

One hundred percent of the purchase price of this cotton graphic T-shirt helps benefit programs for cancer screenings, early treatment, research, and patient navigation. It’s a stylish way to show your support for reducing disparities in cancer care and improving access to quality treatment for everyone at an earlier, more curable stage.

American fashion designer and business executive Ralph Lauren is introducing the “Live Love” T-Shirt, a symbol of the high-end brand’s commitment in the fight against cancer. With every pink t-shirt sold, Ralph Lauren will donate 100% of the purchase price to the Pink Pony Fund of The Polo Ralph Lauren Foundation.

Pink Pony supports cancer research and patient-centric services that help guide patients through each stage of care— from screening and diagnosis to treatment and recovery—regardless of their ability to pay.

Launched in 2000, the Pink Pony Campaign is Ralph Lauren Corporation’s global initiative in the fight against cancer. Originally focused on breast cancer, the Pink Pony Campaign designated a pink version of the iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Pony as its symbol. Over time, the campaign has expanded its mission to reduce disparities in care across a wide range of cancers.

To ensure quality cancer care for underserved communities, the Pink Pony Campaign supports patient navigation programs. These services help guide patients through each stage of care—from screening and diagnosis to treatment and recovery. The Pink Pony Campaign is supported by personal donations, corporate partnerships, and Pink Pony product sales.

In the United States, through The Polo Ralph Lauren Foundation, the Pink Pony Fund provides grants to cancer centers and research organizations, including Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the Nina Hyde Center for Breast Cancer Research, the Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, the Harold P. Freeman Patient Navigation Institute, the University of Chicago Cancer Research Foundation, the Martin Luther King Jr. Outpatient Center, and the Ralph Lauren Center for Cancer Care.

Internationally, Pink Pony supports more than 20 cancer charities, including The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, La Asociación Española Contra El Cáncer, Fondation Gustave Roussy, Hong Kong Cancer Fund, the Japan Cancer Center, and Cancer Australia.