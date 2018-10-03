Four Seasons announces first standalone residential project in North America

Four Seasons to Debut First-Ever Private Residences in Los Angeles at Gateway to Beverly Hills.

New luxury development will also be the first Four Seasons standalone residential project in North America.

A Four Seasons Private Residence is more than simply an address; it is a lifestyle choice.

Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles, located at 9000 W. 3rd Street, is the company’s first standalone residential project in North America and joins London’s Twenty Grosvenor Square as one of only two worldwide.

Construction is underway with more than half of the units already sold for the first residential project in Los Angeles from Four Seasons, the world’s leading luxury hospitality company, developed in partnership with Genton Development Company, a privately held real estate investment company and developer in Southern California.

Four Seasons standalone residential projects are a unique offering that exist outside of a hotel or resort, and offer the finest amenities, experiences and genuine, personalised service delivered by Four Seasons staff. Four Seasons is directly involved in the design and development process of each residential project, and is the only hospitality company to fully manage the property on an ongoing basis once complete.

“We are developing a world-class luxury living experience nestled in a dream location between Beverly Hills and Melrose where the best in dining, culture, art and fashion are waiting outside our doors,” said Jonathan Genton, CEO of Genton Development Company. “The world’s best designers and architects came together to create exclusive visionary designs for 59 private homes that come with Four Seasons services and amenities. This will soon be the most coveted private address in the city.”

The 12-storey building will include 59 luxury condominiums and townhouses, including a 12,000 square-foot penthouse with an outdoor living oasis and unobstructed views of the surrounding city.

The 59 total high-end residences across three wings – The Tower, Wetherly Wing and Almont Wing – are designed by architect CallisonRTKL and award-winning interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard and feature an open-concept design and private outdoor spaces that take advantage of year-round natural light and panoramic city views. The onsite amenities will include an elegant and comfortable in-house theatre, private kitchen and chef for in-residence dining and catering, world-class fitness centre with options for personal training and private yoga sessions, outdoor pool with private cabanas, massage room, and a 24-hour concierge all managed by Four Seasons.

Residents will also have access to the services and amenities offered at neighbouring Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, including exclusive access to event spaces, spa facilities, and the Hotel’s dining outlets, Culina, Vinoteca, Windows Lounge, and Cabana.