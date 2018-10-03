Louis Vuitton announced the first comprehensive overview of the luxury brand’s cutting-edge fashion collections, from debut in 1998 to today.

Louis Vuitton Catwalk Book by Thames & Hudson is the first comprehensive overview of Louis Vuitton’s cutting-edge fashion collections, from their debut in 1998 to today, presented through original catwalk photography.

Founded as a leather goods house in 1854, luxury house Louis Vuitton launched its first fashion collection in 1998. Unprecedented global fame ensued, as did pioneering high-profile collaborations with artists such as Takashi Murakami, Richard Prince, and Stephen Sprouse.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the unveiling of the house’s first women collection, Louis Vuitton Catwalk records the hugely influential collections designed by creative director Marc Jacobs (1998–2014) and Nicolas Ghesquière, who helms the brand today.

Every women’s ready-to-wear collection is represented, as are Cruise collections from the arrival of Ghesquière onwards.

Complete with an introduction by Jo Ellison and designer profiles and collection texts by Louise Rytter, this book offers a unique opportunity to chart the development of one of the most iconic luxury brands in the world. With over 1,350 images, this treasure trove of inspiration will be the must have reference for all fashion professionals and Louis Vuitton fans.

This definitive publication opens with a concise history of the house, followed by brief biographical profiles of Marc Jacobs, the first creative director (1998–2014), and Nicolas Ghesquière, who helms the brand today, before exploring the collections themselves, organized chronologically. Each collection is introduced by a short text unveiling its influences and highlights, and illustrated with carefully curated catwalk images. Showcasing hundreds of spectacular clothes, details, accessories, beauty looks and set designs – and, of course, the top fashion models who wore them on the runway, from Naomi Campbell and Gisele to Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne.