Roberto Cavalli Group presents first-of-many AYKON Hotels with interior design by Roberto Cavalli.

Global Partnership Signed Between luxury fashion house Roberto Cavalli and DAMAC Properties.

Landmark agreement to see first iconic Hotel in Dubai, followed by sister properties around the world.

At the 2018’s Cityscape Global Dubai, one of the world’s largest exhibitions and conferences on property development, Roberto Cavalli Group and DICO International, the strategic investment arm of DAMAC Properties, announced an international hospitality partnership.

The agreement will see the first-of-many “AYKON Hotels with interior design by Roberto Cavalli” properties launched in Dubai.

The first property, a 220-room five-star hotel outfitted by the eye-catching designs of Roberto Cavalli, will be situated within the signature Al Sofouh, Dubai Marina development, and minutes away from some of the world’s most iconic tourism attractions.

On the heels of 2018’s glamour-filled Milan Fashion Week, an exclusive glimpse of the first Roberto Cavalli Hotel was showcased, mirroring the alluring and dynamic looks of House Florentine’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection. The review, which took place in Milan, marked plans to break ground at the start of 2019, kicking off construction for the landmark “AYKON Hotels interior design by Roberto Cavalli” property.

This isn’t the first time for Roberto Cavalli Group to showcase its flair for interior design. Witnessing a growing demand for branded real estate, in 2017 DAMAC Properties announced their collaboration with the renowned fashion house. This saw the launch of the world’s first villas to feature interiors with the coveted ‘Just Cavalli’ signature style, and marked the Roberto Cavalli Group’s entry into the luxury real estate industry.

“Roberto Cavalli unifies the world of fashion, interior and lifestyle, combining the most elegant expressions of luxury with distinct glamour, finest Italian taste with innovative craftsmanship and Mediterranean emotion & energy, full of ‘joie di vivre'”, said Gian Giacomo Ferraris, CEO of Roberto Cavalli Group. “We look forward to working on the first Roberto Cavalli-branded hotel, alongside the real estate pioneer behind DAMAC Properties”.

“Lending our distinctive DNA for design to a strategic player in the international luxury development market is an exciting and natural step in our evolution within the lifestyle space. As we continue to transform our palette, we remain true to our vision of weaving high-crafted design into the lives of today’s patrons of fashion and art,” concluded Ferraris.

The hotel tower, scheduled for completion in 2023, will offer unmatched views of the Dubai Media City skyline and Dubai Marina, while the Roberto Cavalli Hotel will feature an infinity pool overlooking the Palm Jumeirah. Complete with extravagant hospitality facilities befitting the first Roberto Cavalli Hotel, including a private majlis and stylish Bridal Suite, the property will also host premium-styled F&B outlets for all types of culinary cravings.