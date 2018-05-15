Roberto Cavalli designs for the first time in Saudi Arabia, in the Mirabilia Villas in Riyadh

Roberto Cavalli launched a high-profile development in Riyadh

Mirabilia, “Marvels” in Latin, presents a collection of high-end custom-built three-to-seven bedroom residential villas that range from 300sq.m. to 1600sq.m. in the fashionable five-million- square-meters “Shams Ar Riyadh” mixed-use development in Ryadh.

Dar Al Arkan, the largest listed real estate developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announced the launch of the Mirabilia upscale residential villas with interiors by Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli, in the “Shams Ar Riyadh” Development.

These premium residential villas overlooking Wadi Hanifa will feature the finest architectural designs and the ultimate expression of fashion interiors by Roberto Cavalli. The floor-to-ceiling glass walls invite panoramic views of the breathtaking lush green vistas of Wadi Hanifa to blend with Roberto Cavalli interiors inspired by wildlife and nature, in a fusion of universal harmony.

Strategically located on King Khalid Road, the iconic “Shams Ar Riyadh” is a premium development and is the first of its kind in the Kingdom, designed as a world-class “city within a city”. The project comprises of residential,commercial, and mixed-use spaces incorporated with the finest facilities.

“Mirabilia will redefine luxury living, offering its residents exclusive experiences right here in Riyadh, in this vast unique landscape that combines meticulously curated urban indulgence from the high-end Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli with the alluring Wadi Hanifa’s marvels,” said Yousef Bin Abdullah Al Shelash. “Mirabilia’s new blueprint will setthe tone for this amazing region in the capital, Riyadh. I am particularly delighted with our partnership with the Roberto Cavalli Group, which encapsulates the true meaning of high-end luxury and is an embodiment of beauty, design andartistry,” added Yousef Bin Abdullah Al Shelash.

photos credits: www.daralarkan.com