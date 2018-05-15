Lancôme, the beauty maison epitomizing timeless glamour with a quintessential French touch, once again asserts its passionate connection with the world of fashion. After giving carte blanche to Alber Elbaz, Yiqing Yin, Alexandre Vauthier, Jacquemus, Anthony Vaccarello, the Sonia Rykiel brand, and more recently Olympia Le-Tan, Lancôme perpetuates a long tradition of collaborating with renowned designers.

The French luxury perfumes and cosmetics house announced that it will join forces with Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler.

Launching in the autumn of 2018, this Proenza Schouler x Lancôme limited-edition make-up collection promises to be a reflection of the boldness and modernity that drive these two creators. In just a few years, they have established themselves among the most talented of their generation, taking inspiration from the work of painters with a unique approach to color, such as Ellsworth Kelly and Carmen Herrera.

“Borne by the radical approach of Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, Proenza Schouler fashion is the manifesto of a strong, free femininity. The idea of ‘empowerment’ is at the heart of their values, just as it has always been at the heart of the Lancôme philosophy,” emphasizes Françoise Lehmann, General Manager of Lancôme International.

“Lancôme has always represented the epitome of luxury beauty products, so it is like a dream come true to be able to collaborate with such an iconic and historic brand,” adds Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, co-founders and designers of Proenza Schouler.