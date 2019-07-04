This article titled “Smoke and mirrors: a cheat’s guide to the glossy, bronzed eye” was written by Funmi Fetto, for The Observer on Sunday 30th June 2019 05.00 UTC

If I said this modern glossy, bronzed eye as seen at Tom Ford SS19 was a breeze to emulate, I’d be lying. Makeup artist Diane Kendal used 10 eye products to achieve this look. Ain’t nobody got time for that. So cheat. Line your eyes with a dark liner, brush a smidgen of lip salve across the eye lid, add a bronzy shade to the socket and blend a lighter shimmery one on top. Like Blinkist, it’s not exactly the same but perfect for the time-poor.

1. Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Face Illuminator in Prism Rose £32, cultbeauty.co.uk

2. Smith’s Rosebud Salve Original Lip Balm £8.50, amazon.co.uk

3. Tom Ford Boys and Girls Sheer in Leigh £29, selfridges.com

4. Revitalash Tinted Brow Gel £32, revitalash.co.uk

5. Tom Ford Eye Colour Quad in Leopard Sun £68, tomford.co.uk

I can’t do without… A face scrub that isn’t actually a scrub at all

I recoil in horror when anyone tells me that they use face scrubs. The problem is that most are badly formulated and most people over-scrub, creating micro tears in the skin so, essentially, you end up with worse skin than you had to start with. So my response to ‘Should I be using a face scrub?’ is always a reverberating no. If you need to exfoliate, I suggest using a liquid exfoliator. Still, I accept that some women just like a scrub. So if you must use one, try this.

Paula Begoun, the founder and formulator behind it, is known for her frankness concerning products and formulations. She famously calls out beauty BS and what she doesn’t know about skincare could fit on the top of a pipette. She is the only person who could have convinced me to even contemplate a ‘scrub’. Why? Because this doesn’t actually ‘scrub’. It is a mild, super-gentle skin-softening cleanser/scrub hybrid with jojoba beads that completely disintegrate as you rub them into your skin.

If you’re wearing heavy makeup, it’s worth taking it off first and, no, it won’t replace a liquid exfoliation. However, you will have softer, irritation-free skin because this scrub,that doesn’t really scrub, ensures you could never over scrub. Clever.

Paula’s Choice The Unscrub, £25, paulaschoice.co.uk

On my radar… Summer holiday must-haves and a name-changer

Waso Reset Cleanser Squad Photograph: HANDOUT

Travel kit Great packaging, but this travel-friendly trio goes beyond aesthetics. The soap-free cleansers lift dead skin cells, cleanse pores and remove excess sebum. Waso Reset Cleanser Squad, £26, shiseido.com

What’s in a name? So thrilled Cowshed has done away with its longstanding ‘Moody Cow’ etc product names. The new wellbeing-focused range – using botanical ingredients – is glorious. Cowshed Awake Bath and Shower Gel, £32, cowshed.com

After-sun haircare This divine scented hair mask has coconut water, babassu oil and vitamin C to replenish hydration post sun exposure, and includes UV filters to protect hair from the sun’s harmful effects. Kérastase Masque Après Soleil, £32.99 kerastase.co.uk

This story was changed on 2 July 2019. The Tom Ford Eye Colour Quad is in Leopard Sun (not ‘Ava’ as originally stated)

