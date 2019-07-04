This eight-bedroom mansion is the most expensive property on the Côte d’Azur

The most expensive property on the Côte d’Azur can now be yours for $69 Million.

Villa Alang Alang on the Côte d’Azur, the French Riviera’s priciest mega-home, is searching for a buyer. Considered to be one of the most breathtaking properties in Southern Europe, the $69 Million Villa Alang Alang overlooks the town of St Tropez and the Mediterranean Sea. The stunning cliff-hanging property is also available to rent for a cool $415,000 per month.

Southern Europe’s Most Exclusive Villa has over 1,600m2 of living space which is complemented by the 13,000m2 of manicured gardens.

The 25-metre swimming pool, private nightclub and cinema, garden, private beach, gym and the spa are some of the notable features of the villa. Alang Alang has 7 stunning guest bedrooms all of which are ensuite.

The fully equipped spa of Alang Alang is run in partnership with the Five Hotel to assure the highest level of service and includes a heated plunge pool, massage space, sauna, steam room, shower, toilet, hair and nail station, heated mosaic lounge beds and sound system.

Alang Alang’s gym comes fully equipped and with something for every activity including, running machine, cross trainer, rowing machine, cycling machine (all Techno-Gym), free weights, medicine balls, and a full-size boxing ring and sparring room. There are multiple tv’s in the gym along with a private bathroom.

“The beach is incredibly popular with kids, and as far as we know Alang Alang is the only property on the Riviera with this kind of feature,” said Knight Frank’s Riviera CEO, Fredrik Lilloe.

“There’s just less reason to leave this place, and in fact, we’re seeing guests canceling loads of things in order to just stay at the property and enjoy, relax, work out at the massive gym and visit the spa, things like that.”

The ultra-luxury villa is a fully staffed villa for your comfort including a Private Chef, Personal Butler, Housekeeping, Security, Villa Manager and Concierge Support All of the TV’s in the villa are connected to UK Sky TV as well as Apple TV’s (for movies as well as streaming music) and Alang Alang’s extensive digital library of movies and tv shows.

“Alang Alang’s wine cellar and tasting room is truly a place of comfort and relaxation for enjoying a glass of wine. The cellar is chilled and has ample storage for all colours of wine and Champagne along with a collection of cigars for the guests. The main fridges come stocked and we leave space for any special bottles that you would like us to order for your arrival,” said the owner.