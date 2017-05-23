The new Shangri-La Hotel Jen Beijing promises to create a new hospitality experience where this hotel will be a modern- day playground for business and leisure travellers and the local residents of Beijing.

Designed by Stickman Tribe Dubai, Shangri-La’s Hotel Jen Beijing features a distinct urban environment with a playful twist. Conveniently located in the centre of Beijing’s central business district (CBD), the hotel features a vibrant co-working hub, the only gastropub with its own brewery in the Guomao area, and an expansive, industrial-chic world- class gym catering to fitness enthusiasts and road warriors.

This debut is an important milestone for Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd., as it marks its 98th hotel globally and second Hotel Jen branded property in mainland China.

Hotel Jen Beijing is located on the first 22 floors of China World, Tower B, next to a new mall featuring a range of exciting restaurants as well as young, upcoming designers. The hotel is Shangri-La’s third hotel located in the landmark 17-hectare China World Trade Centre and is the group’s fifth hotel in Beijing.

From the centrepiece tree sculpture and suspended porcelain leaves in the lobby to the copper beer vats laser-cut with Chinese zodiac signs in the gastropub, eye-catching works of art can be found in every corner of the hotel. Guests can continue to explore this exciting visual landscape with each guestroom floor showcasing a unique theme such as the visual arts, nature, architecture styles or personas from around the world.

The Jen 75 corner rooms offer some of the best views of the city and CCTV building. Both Jen 75 and the Jen 75 Skyline rooms start at 75 square metres and offer more space for guests and entertaining. With a kitchenette and breakfast bar, the open concept allows for seamless movement from living room to bedroom and caters to short or extended stays.



Get the adrenalin pumping …and reach new fitness heights.

The 3,500-square-metre Trainyard Gym health club is open round the clock. Facilities include a 25-metre heated indoor pool with city views, a boxing ring, a Mixed Martial Arts area, and fitness studios. The gym’s floor-to-ceiling windows provide unrivalled views of the city and a stylish industrial interior with graffiti artwork across two floors. The hotel will also offer reflexology and spa treatments.

A juice bar, fully loaded with energy drinks and brain-fuel snacks, will be there for those looking to replenish their energy, says Shangri-La team.

A unique South-East Asian dining experience.

San Wu Tang is an all-day-dining restaurant overlooking Beijing’s skyline staying true to the local flavours. San Wu Tang provides a farm-to-table experience, where fresh vegetables harvested from the hotel’s hydroponic area are served. Guests can enjoy the culinary action as the house chef prepares their orders at the show kitchen. Beersmith is the only gastropub in the Guomao area, brewing a refreshing selection of seasonable beers in cool copper vats.