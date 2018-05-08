Rubelli Donghia – an emphasis on sensuous shapes and unparalleled woodworking

Rubelli Donghia’s Keywords at this year’s Milan Design Week were Comfort, Elegance, and Strength.

The Donghia 2018 Furniture & Lighting Collection, launched by Rubelli during Salone del Mobile 2018/ Milan Design Week 2018, is comprised of new upholstery, tables and a bench with emphasis on sensuous shapes and unparalleled woodworking. Donghia has also expanded upon timeless pieces from the existing line with additional offerings derived from classic shapes and in several new finishes.

Visionary designs, expressed through embroidered, woven, printed and hand-painted goods evoke the world’s great city of dreams. The nearly 200 oJerings convey the energy, art, drama, music and unique lifestyles of this iconic locale; birthplace of the Donghia brand.

An opulent backpack for the urban dweller: Pal Zileri, the Italian brand specialized in both formal and casual menswear, presented Tadzio with Rubelli brocades

Combining tradition with modernity in the polymorphous portrait of a conscious man: this is the Pal Zileri ethos. The revamp of the Milanese boutique on Via Manzoni now offers an environment that contains and amplifies such timeless values. These same qualities are combined in a transversal and trans-generational object imagined by creative director Rocco Iannone to be at the crossroad of fashion and design.

Available in five combinations made with the Rubelli fabrics that delimit within the boutique specific environments with dense textures, Tadzio is a functional backpack for the urban dweller. The precious materials and the crest on the front pocket give a contemporary spin of unexpected contrasts. Only twenty numbered pieces have been produced for each fabric, with an assortment of small accessories.

ARMANI/CASA EXCLUSIVE TEXTILES BY RUBELLI 2017-2018

Armani/Casa is the expression of Giorgio Armani’s own vision of the home as an intimate but sophisticated setting. The collection is composed from geometric motifs that are enriched by technique, precious materials and particular colour combinations. The new fresh colours introduced to the collection are giving a life to the geometrical patterns. Exquisite embroideries that, over time, have characterised the Armani image, are transformed into textures that are now seen in the home collection.