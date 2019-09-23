Ritz-Carlton Montenegro highlights the demand for luxury brands in the region

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, the American company that operates the luxury hotel chain known as The Ritz-Carlton, to enter Montenegro.

With its striking views of the Adriatic coast, Montenegro has quickly become a favourite Mediterranean destination for global travellers.

Marriott International intends to bring The Ritz-Carlton brand to Montenegro, the country in Southeast Europe on the Adriatic Sea. Under the plan funded by Al Yasra, The Ritz-Carlton, Montenegro and The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Montenegro are scheduled to bring the brand’s unrivaled elegance and service to the country in 2023.

Design plans for the hotel’s 120 high-end guestrooms and suites envision relaxing sanctuaries for guests, with simple local design planned to merge discreetly with contemporary technology.

Slated to rise in a prime position on the Western tip of the chic Luštica Peninsula, the hotel and residences are expected to boast panoramic views over the glittering Adriatic Sea. Planned to be accessible by car in 30 minutes from Tivat International Airport or two hours from Dubrovnik International Airport, the coastal property is expected to allow guests and residents to make an unforgettable entrance via the sea at a planned private jetty.

The project’s plans call for low-rise buildings that would blend into the terrain while maximizing sea and sunset views for guests, residents and visitors alike. The powerful backdrop of the Adriatic is expected to highlight planned recreational amenities, including the property’s main restaurant, two specialty restaurants, a beach bar, indoor and outdoor pools, a salt-water Lido pool, a world-class spa and fitness room, and well-equipped Ritz Kids and Teen clubs.

Ambassadors of the Environment, a hands-on, educational program developed by Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society in collaboration with The Ritz Carlton, is expected to offer programming that highlights the extraordinary natural reserves surrounding the property.