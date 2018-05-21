Karisma to introduce Allure Palazzi Kotor Bay Hotel by Karisma – Montenegro’s most exceptional resort.

Offering spellbinding views of Kotor Bay, the new Allure Palazzi Kotor Bay Hotel by Karisma is considered Montenegro’s most exceptional new property. From June 2018, the hotel will offer luxurious accommodations, gourmet cuisine, five-star service and amenities, and beachfront villas on Kotor Bay’s only private beach.

Allure Palazzi Kotor Bay Hotel by Karisma is located on the extraordinary Kotor Bay in the famed coastal town of Montenegro. Nearby attractions include the bustling streets of Kotor Old Town, the Porto Montenegro, legendary Perast and Risan with the Church of Our Lady of The Rocks, and seaside city of Herceg Novi.

Built from the ground up in Montenegro’s idyllic Dobrota, Allure Palazzi Kotor Bay Hotel by Karisma Hotels & Resorts, the award-winning luxury hotel collection which owns and manages properties in Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe, features 89 premium guestrooms, 10 villas with private beachfront access, and three breathtaking penthouse suites, each with a balcony or terrace. Accommodations at the resort are coupled with a spacious spa, world-class gym, and two heated outdoor pools.

The property’s 10 expansive Three Bedroom Beachfront Villas are a fusion between Montenegrin culture and Italian sophistication. With soothing stone-clad walls, a French terrace, and unobstructed views of the bay, bell towers of Perast and the Old City walls, the Beachfront Villas aim to create a serene hideaway for guests. With inclusion of a boat slip for access to Kotor Bay’s private marina, the villas can spaciously accommodate up to six adults and three children with a king size bed in every room, and a secluded garden that is perfect for enjoying alfresco dining along with private beach access.

In addition to its highly personalized service, Allure Palazzi Kotor Bay offers an array of activities and entertainment including yoga, beach cabanas and bottle service at the beach lounge, indulgent spa treatments, and access to Kotor Bay’s chic marina for yacht and sailing aficionados alike. Additionally, with only a 15-minute walk to the famous Kotor Old Town, guests can explore historic Roman and Gothic buildings, local shops, and spectacular bay views.