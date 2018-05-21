Maison Heler Metz is an out-of-scale phantasmagoric architecture

Located on Metz’s former freight station, the new Maison Heler Metz by creator Philippe Starck and the Hilton Group is the most ambitious urban planning development launched in the region for a century. Maison Heler Metz is a unique 14-storey hotel which will operate under Curio Collection by Hilton. Maison Heler Metz is complemented by its immediate proximity with the Centre Pompidou-Metz, the Muse shopping centre and the Congress Centre which will diversify and strengthen the attractiveness of this landmark hotel.

The monolithic and monochromatic building topped by an 18th century traditional Alsatian home will be a unique destination for guests and local residents to enjoy. The house will rise on 14 floors including a rooftop terrace and garden, peppered with local trees and offering breath-taking views of the entire city. The 119 guest-rooms and suites are comfortable and elegant, complemented by cozy and poetic restaurant and lounge bar situated in the house, and a gym.

In the heart of the newly developed Quartier de l’Amphithéâtre, Maison Heler Metz will be the first hotel entirely created and developed from the ground up in Europe by the French creator Philippe Starck. He has imagined this extraordinary construction in resonance with the Centre Pompidou Metz, like a habitable, surreal and poetic work of art, becoming a strong symbol for the region.

“This project is an out-of-scale phantasmagoric architecture. It’s a game about uprooted roots, a symbolic construction of Lorraine”, explained Philippe Starck.

“Maison Heler Metz is a fantastic addition to the Quartier de l’Amphithéâtre. Improving the region’s hotel offering, the hotel will be a destination in its own right”, said Jean-Luc Bohl, chairman of Metz Métropole.

“Metz is going through a revival. The opening of the Centre Pompidou Metz and the wider Quartier de l’Amphithéâtre redevelopment is attracting investment and drawing household names such as Philippe Starck and Curio Collection by Hilton. It’s great to see projects of this caliber come to Metz and there are exciting times ahead for the city”, said Dominique Gros, Mayor of Metz.

Curio Collection by Hilton is a portfolio of nearly 50 remarkable, upper upscale hotels and resorts handpicked for their unique character and personality. Maison Heler Metz joins more than 20 Curio Collection by Hilton hotels, trading or under construction in Europe.