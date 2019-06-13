VIP stays: The remastered Ritz-Carlton Suite St. Louis to provide the ultimate hotel-within-a-hotel experience

The Only Luxury Club Lounge in St. Louis Gets $3.1 Million Makeover as The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis Transforms Club Level Experience and Unveils Dazzling Ritz-Carlton Suite.

The only luxury hotel club level experience in Missouri unveiled a transformed new Club Lounge and upgraded Club Level accommodations. The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis debuted a remastered Ritz-Carlton Suite.

Providing the ultimate hotel-within-a-hotel experience including complimentary daily dining and beverage presentations, the transformed Club Lounge at Ritz-Carlton St.Louis features an integrated pantry and chef-curated innovations encompassing a wine cuvée, sushi-rolling classes, mixology workshops and presentations by invited wine experts. Locavore dining bites are also rolled into the lounge each evening, providing a special taste of St. Louis, while a new STL Gooey Butter Cookie is available for sampling as well.

On the same floor, Club Level guest rooms feature newly remastered bathrooms with the ultimate in showers, light-up mirrors, in-shower shave mirrors and motion sensor lights/nightlights. New powder rooms have also been introduced in Club suites.

As for the dazzling Ritz-Carlton Suite, it is a marvel of technology and design, anchored by a versatile new five-bay setting, Steinway Grand piano, double balcony and sweeping skyline views. A serene palette is highlighted by vibrant pops of color, thanks to a curated collection of St. Louis art, pottery and ceramics from beloved local artists Ted Collier and Chris Schulte.

A fully equipped office with command center, TV and in-desk power has been incorporated into the suite’s reconfigured 2,500 square-feet, as have flexible furnishing and layout options to serve specific requirements of individual travelers, wedding parties, board meetings and small groups. A suite-wide Bluetooth speaker system provides individual volume controls in each room, and a highly advanced, 65-inch 4K ART TV with dynamic frame can transform the device from television to personally selected art, photo or logo display.

The suite’s master bathroom features a multi-head dual shower and soaker tub, while its second bathroom provides a dual shower with shave mirror and six showerheads. Additionally, The Ritz-Carlton Suite includes an intimate new kitchen with appliances perfect for baking cookies – a favorite activity noted among family guests. Further dining can be savored in front of the suite’s fireplace, in its dining room, outside on the double balcony or in The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge.