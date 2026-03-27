Catch the Parisian Wave: Longchamp x Shapers Club Redefine Summer 2026.

This season, the iconic spirit of the Parisienne isn’t found strolling the Place Vendôme or ducking into a Marais café. Instead, she is found barefoot on the sand, breathing in the salt spray, with a surfboard tucked firmly under her arm. Longchamp has officially traded the city pavement for the ocean swell with the launch of its Summer 2026 collection: Catch the Parisian Wave.

Au revoir boulevard. Bonjour marée. A Partnership Rooted in Savoir-Faire

At the heart of this collection lies a soul-stirring collaboration between two titans of French craftsmanship: Longchamp and Shapers Club. Both are family-run companies. Both are recognized as “Living Heritage Companies” (Entreprises du Patrimoine Vivant). Based in Marennes, near La Rochelle, Shapers Club brings a level of artisanal precision to surfing that mirrors Longchamp’s dedication to leatherwork. Every single board in this collaboration is a labor of love—hand-shaped, hand-sanded, and resin-coated with the kind of mastery that can only be passed down through generations.

The Ultimate Collector’s Trophy: The Longchamp Surfboard

Adorned with the galloping Longchamp horse—a symbol of dynamic energy—this board is more than equipment; it is a piece of high-performance art.

Produced in an ultra-limited run of only 40 individually numbered pieces, the “Rainbow” surfboard is crafted from premium Basswood and designed to be as beautiful in a gallery as it is on a break. It represents a “state of mind”—the impulse to quit the city, follow the tide, and embrace a sun-soaked, free-spirited lifestyle.

The Collection: Solar Hues & Artisanal Textures

The Summer 2026 wardrobe reflects this fluid energy. The silhouettes are airy and unrestrictive, featuring:

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Materials: Ethereal linen, summer tweed, and Madras motifs inspired by classic surfer shirts.

The Palette: A “golden hour” spectrum including Shrimp, Sunset, Mint, and Desert.

The Accessories: Look for the Le Roseau in raffia, handmade by artisans from the Madagascan NGO Anaka, and a cotton Le Pliage tote featuring the horse galloping over the waves. For the urban surfer, the Re-Play bag offers a practical, chic transition from the beach to the bistro.

Whether you are surfing the Atlantic or simply dreaming of the spray, Longchamp’s Summer 2026 collection invites you to surrender to the rhythm of the water.