Rewriting fashion: Re-Burberry introduced at Copenhagen Fashion Summit 2019

At the 10th edition of Copenhagen Fashion Summit 2019 (15-16 May 2019), Burberry shared more about the luxury fashion brand’s commitment to adapting its business to create tomorrow’s heritage. Marco Gobbetti, Burberry CEO announced that the fashion house is committed to a zero-waste mindset and has a goal to become carbon neutral by 2022.

Burberry is disrupting and improving every stage of how the brand creates its products to support circularity.

“We are passionate about driving positive change for our industry, our communities and the environment,” said Marco Gobbetti, Burberry CEO.

Burberry’s new packaging and dust bags are made from upcycled materials. The brand is reducing plastic, repurposing fabric and finding new technologies to create the materials of the future.

"As a global luxury retailer and manufacturer with more than 10,000 employees, over 400 retail locations and a supply chain that touches the lives of thousands of people worldwide, we are passionate about driving positive change for our industry, our communities and the environment," added the luxury brand.

Last month, Burberry announced the company is carbon neutral across its operations in US and EMEIA Retail. “We have reached this milestone by driving energy efficiency throughout our stores in the US and EMEIA and reinvesting the associated cost savings into the procurement of renewable energy.”

“In 2017, we set a goal to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2022, including a commitment to procure 100% of our energy from renewable sources. We are on track to meet this goal, and during 2017/18 sourced 48% of our total energy (including 56% of our electricity) from renewable sources. We also achieved a 20% reduction in market- based carbon emissions compared to a base year in 2016/17.”

In addition to this, Burberry working with RE100 to drive wider demand for low carbon power and encourage all providers to introduce renewable energy options.

Copenhagen Fashion Summit 2019 (15-16 May 2019) marks the 10th anniversary of the Summit.

Copenhagen Fashion Summit welcomed François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, on stage for the first time at Copenhagen Fashion Summit 2019.

Pinault took part in the first conversation of Day 1, called Innovating the fashion industry. He discussed his journey and vision to put social and environmental sustainability at the core of business.

In conversation with Valerie Keller on innovation in the fashion industry Pinault said:⠀⠀

“Thanks to its business model, the luxury industry has the means to play a crucial role in sustainability. I want our innovative solutions to be open source for the whole industry to implement.”⠀