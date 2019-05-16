La Prairie Spa launches Private Wellness Club for Health-minded Angelenos

La Prairie Spa at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills Opens Applications for New Private Wellness Club. Health-minded Angelenos are invited to join the limited-membership club featuring bespoke perks. The program is designed to make a daily workout program feel more like a luxurious interlude in a beautiful oasis, rather than an onerous chore.

La Prairie Spa at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills announces the launch of its Private Wellness Club inside the five-star hotel and spa. Designed for locals to enjoy the ultimate luxury and privacy that the hotel provides, as well as the healthful amenities of the storied spa, the club begins taking applications for membership this week.

Limited to a select number of participants, the Private Wellness Club experience begins with complimentary valet, and members are invited to avail themselves of the La Prairie Spa‘s locker room during hours of normal operation (open from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily), which includes use of the luxurious steam room, showers and lounge, offered in separate facilities for men and women. Members are encouraged to experience a complimentary skincare analysis with the spa’s lead technician and will receive exclusive offers on spa services and La Prairie products.

Membership also includes access to the hotel’s state-of-the-art Technogym, 1,000 square feet of workout equipment including treadmills, stationary bicycles, weight machines and more. The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills health and fitness room is open 24 hours a day. Members will enjoy complimentary weekend morning yoga classes on the hotel’s rooftop promenade deck throughout the year. One private yoga class and one personal training session are included in the membership to assist the customers in attaining their wellness goals.

Additionally, the Private Wellness Club features unlimited member access to the hotel’s rooftop heated swimming pool. Normally reserved for hotel guests only, members have full use of the pool, including cabana rentals. Food service is provided by The Rooftop by JG, the popular al fresco dining destination created by famed chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Members will also receive one complimentary night stay in a standard king room within the first year; a 10% discount off meals, any catering events and the best available room rate; along with 12 guest passes per year that feature spa, fitness or pool access.

A personal session with the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills’ Executive Chef to explore the role of healthy food in a personal wellness program completes the bespoke membership package offered via the club.

Feast your eyes and your taste buds.

On May 21st, the luxury hotel is launching a specially-curated menu featuring plant-based dining from Chef Jean-Georges with Chef Neal Harden, inspired by New York City restaurant ABCV.