What you get at the most expensive resort in the world

The most expensive resort in the world costs $100,000 a night. What do you get for a six-figure sum? The ultimate in exclusivity, locally-made honey, an island concierge and unlimited spa treatments.

The Banwa Private Island Resort is known as one of southeast Asia’s most luxurious vacation destinations.

The Banwa Private Island Resort is located south-west of Manila in the Palawan region of the Philippines, widely regarded as the last ecological frontier. The island is roughly 10 degrees north of the Equator, a location responsible for the enviable year-round temperatures, that rarely dip below 30°C.

Consistently ranked among the very best locations in the world, the Palawan archipelago of some 1,780 islands is a region revered by the lucky few who have discovered it, synonymous with history and incredible natural beauty.

The six magnificent beach-front villas come with an infinity pool and Jacuzzi deck at the water’s edge offering the ultimate privacy and panoramic views.

There are one, two, and four-bedroom villas, plus the owner’s exclusive residence also available, in total offering accommodation for 22 guests. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows are delivering spectacular vistas from every angle, whilst breathtakingly beautiful infinity pools complement the beachfront villa locations with style.

The additional Axis Suites, including the magical ‘360° Suite’ located at the highest point on the island, provide a further 12 rooms for up to 24 guests, bringing the island’s total occupancy to 48, although additional accommodation can be arranged if required.

“Giving Banwa a run for its money is the most expensive hotel room in America, the new Damien-Hirst-designed Empathy Suite at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The room costs $100,000 a night with a two-night minimum stay,” commented cnbc.

“Transfers to and from Manila are not included, and prices start at $990 per way for a nine-passenger seaplane and $11,580 round-trip for a five-passenger helicopter, according to Banwa, ” added cnbc.

The food we serve is all locally sourced, freshly grown, farmed or caught, and simply prepared.

Scuba or snorkel, paddleboard or Pilates, gym or golf, whatever mood you’re in, Banwa will deliver. Get active, or kick back – there’s no shortage of activities and exquisite locations to suit your every whim.