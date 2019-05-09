Waldorf Astoria Unveiled Private Island with Treetop Dining and Private Yacht



Secluded enclaves and a tranquil escape for discerning travelers: Waldorf Astoria Unveiled A Private Island Resort in the heart of three Maldives islands.

Waldorf Astoria Ithaafushi Maldives, the new private resort by Hilton’s iconic brand of luxury hotels and resorts, is spread across three separate islands and features 122 different villas. This is the fifth Waldorf Astoria to open in the region.

The resort boasts 122 luxuriously appointed villas, each equipped with a pool and uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean in its own private enclave. Each reef, beach and overwater villa will open onto an indoor and outdoor deck featuring a swinging daybed, dining gazebo, an infinity pool, in-water lounge and an outdoor shower.

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi will offer 11 specialty-dining venues. Guests can enjoy an elevated treetop-dining concept at Terra, featuring spectacular views of the ocean and horizon.

For those seeking the ultimate in exclusivity, the Ithaafushi Private Island features a two-bedroom overwater villa as well as a three-bedroom beach villa. The 32,000-square-foot island sanctuary – accessible by yacht – comes complete with a dedicated chef and personal concierge team, as well as its own spa, gym, five swimming pools, entertainment center and beaches. Two Stella Maris Ocean Villas, inspired by a celestial charm – accessible only by boat – will also allow discerning guests to enjoy unrivalled privacy. Floor-to-ceiling windows, chef service, a jacuzzi and direct ocean access will make for an unforgettable and memorable escape.

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts also announced the launch of its exclusive barbeque grill restaurant, The Ledge by Dave Pynt at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. Chef Dave Pynt is the culinary mastermind behind Singapore’s Burnt Ends restaurant, which has been awarded one Michelin star and most recently ranked #10 on the San Pellegrino Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants List 2019.

The Ledge will feature Dave Pynt’s signature custom-built four-ton dual cavity oven and elevation grills fired by sustainable Jarrah wood – enabling the use of various techniques including smoking, slow roasting, hot roasting, baking and grilling. It will be a perfect spot for a leisurely lunch of poolside favorites during the day and the place to go for the finest cut of succulent, wood-fired meats and fine wine in the evening.

For additional pampering, guests can visit the Waldorf Astoria Spa, composed of 10 idyllic overwater or garden treatment villas, which will offer an extensive menu of treatments and Asian-inspired therapies.

The Waldorf Astoria Young Discovery Park, a water park for young guests, and the Lagoon Pool are ideal for families looking to enjoy a variety of activities with ease. Other facilities include the beachfront, 40-meter Mirror Pool; the Ocean Pavilion, which will host a range of wellness activities; a fully-equipped fitness center; and a combined water sport and PADI dive center.

The resort is situated just 30 minutes from Malé International Airport accessible via the resort’s private yacht.