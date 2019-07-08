One of the most spectacular diamonds is now taking its place in a magnificent one-of-a-kind jewelry suite



Mouawad Dragon Suite – a masterpiece that befits Mouawad Dragon diamond’s dazzling beauty. Mouawad Jewelry unveiled its Mouawad Dragon Suite at an exclusive private viewing in the Mouawad Dubai Mall boutique on July 8.

The Mouawad Dragon Suite comprises a necklace, bracelet, earrings, and ring showcasing five Fancy Vivid and Deep yellow diamonds totaling over 153 carats, and 432 colorless diamonds totaling over 272 carats. The pinnacle of these exceptional gems lies at the heart of the Dragon necklace, the 54.21 carat Mouawad Dragon diamond, the largest round brilliant vivid yellow diamond in the world, which was crafted from the rough by Mouawad skilled artisans. The diamond was birthed the Mouawad Dragon as its color is reminiscent of the Dragon’s magical powers and fiery eye.

The Mouawad brand has penetrated continents across the world, while retaining its eminent position as jeweler to royalty, high society and those that appreciate the finest standards of dazzling craftsmanship.

“Inspired by the magnificent Mouawad Dragon diamond, Mouawad expert designers and highly skilled artisans united their exceptional talent to create an ensemble that could complement this extraordinary gem while creating a legendary work of art. It is a privilege to now share the experience of seeing this in person with others,” said Pascal Mouawad, Co-Guardian of the Retail Division.

The Mouawad Dragon, the extraordinary polished 54.21 carat round brilliant cut, fancy vivid yellow diamond was first announced in January 2018. The largest ever graded to date by the Gemological Institute of America, the diamond was birthed the Mouawad Dragon as its color is reminiscent of the Dragon’s magical powers and fiery eye.

The Mouawad Dragon stone was discovered in the ancient alluvial deposits in South Africa. Historically, that area is known to have produced some of the largest yellow diamonds ever discovered. Diamonds with color intensity such as that of the Mouawad Dragon have long been prized by collectors and gem enthusiasts.

The planning and cutting of the Mouawad Dragon took over six months to complete. The Fancy Vivid color grading of the Mouawad Dragon makes it the most desirable and rare color on the yellow diamond spectrum. Truly a sight to behold, the Mouawad Dragon is considered to be one of the most revered colored diamonds of all time.