2019 Cannes Yachting Festival to be the largest in-water exhibition of large sailing boats

The ultimate in sailing boats at Cannes Yachting Festival 2019, 1st European on the water boat show.

More than 120 boats will be presented as world-premieres this year at the Yachting Festival. There are more than 80 new RIB to discover including more than 20 world premiere.

In 2019, the Sailing boats are heading for Port Canto, Cannes, France.

An unmissable event for stakeholders and enthusiasts of French and international yachting, the Yachting Festival will take place from 10 to 15 September, extending from one end of the Croisette to the other and throughout Vieux Port and Port Canto.

The year 2019 marks an evolution for the Yachting Festival, which will now revolve around Cannes’ two ports: the Vieux Port will continue to welcome the ultimate in motor boats while Port Canto will become the new showcase for the most beautiful sailing boats.

The 42nd edition of the Yachting Festival will take place from 10 to 15 September 2019 and will be organised around thetwo ports in the bay Cannes, expanding Port Canto and hosting three main activity sectors: SAILING SPACE, BROKERAGE SPACE, and TOYS SPACE.

“From September, we’ll take up the entire bay of Cannes which will become the world capital for sailing and motor boats. Our in-water capacity will be increased, compared to 2018, by almost 30% for sailing boats and almost 10% for motor boats. Taking up, more or less, all of Port Canto, which I should point out is located on the other side of the bay of Cannes

just 8 minutes by sea from the Vieux Port, sailing boats that have been present at the Yachting Festival since its creation will now have more exhibition space, both on land andin-water, ensuring incomparable visibility,” explained Sylvie Ernoult, Director of the Yachting Festival.

THE BAY OF CANNES BECOMES THE BIGGEST GLOBAL IN-WATER SHOWCASE FOR NEW LARGE SAILING BOATS.

This new Sailing Space at Port Canto will offer all the convenience of an exceptional experience where the very latest and finest monohulls and multihulls from around the world will line up for viewing by the visitors.This new Sailing Space responds to the numerous demands from the shipyards over the years for more inwater space in order to exhibit more boats and highlight their range.

With over 400 metres of linear quayside dedicated to monohulls and over 400 metres for multihulls, the new Port Canto spaces will provide a perfect setting for new sailing boats between 10 and 35 metres long.

On land, the loyal “Sailing” exhibitors at the Yachting Festival and the new builders and creators in this sector will share the 4,000 m² quayside area now offered by this new space, which is double the area of 2018.

With the wide dykes of the quays, Port Canto will offer large walkways throughout the Sailing Space enabling visitors to stand back and enjoy a better view of each boat on show on one side and of each reception stand on the other. This new Sailing Space at Port Canto will offer all the convenience of an exceptional experience where the very latest and finest monohulls and multihulls from around the world will line up for viewing by the visitors.

BROKERAGE SPACE

As was the case in the previous years, the Brokerage Space is located on the large starboard dyke (on the right) when we arrive at Port Canto by sea. For nearly 15 years this space has hosted the leading French and international players in the second-hand luxury yachts market and presents some fifty motor boats and sailing boats of at least 22 metres long. Available to buy immediately, these second-hand luxury yachts are also sometimes available to lease.

TOYS SPACE

Since 2018 the “Toys” space is installed in Port Canto opposite the second-hand luxury yachts, taking advantage of wide spaces of this dyke to exhibit on-land an increasingly large selection of sport, fun and nautical activities equipment. A growing sector, “Toys”, for the young and the not so young, have become must-have equipment on yachts and are great fun and thrilling for those who use them! On show in 2019 will be an extensive collection of jet boards, long boards, jet skis and many other things too.