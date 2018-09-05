Cannes Yachting Festival – the perfect opportunity to discover technological gems with deployable and retractable hydrofoils. Have a look at these four high-tech gems from 11 to 16 September 2018 during the 41st edition of the Cannes Yachting Festival, the biggest in-water boating show in Europe.

For a week Cannes will become the capital of the luxury yachting industry.

Deployable and retractable hydrofoils offer many advantages. They make it possible to raise the boat while sailing, reducing drag, increasing sailing comfort, optimising the boat’s stability, lowering fuel consumption and achieving a truly unique sailing sensation. And visually speaking, what elegance!

Only 5 days left to complete the transformation of the Vieux Port and Port Canto in Cannes which will accommodate more than 600 boats recently released from the most prestigious French and international shipyards. The show will open for its 41st edition on 11 September for a period of 6 days.

From one end to the other of the famous Croisette, the very best of the international offer of monohull or multihull motorboats and sailing boats will be present and the spotlight will be on Cannes, which, for a week, will become the capital of the luxury yachting industry.

A must-see event for luxury yachting for more than 40 years, the Cannes Yachting Festival brings together more than 50,000 visitors from around the world and more than 500 exhibitors every year. With an eclectic offer, the show displays the smallest (a hundred or so semi-rigid boats will be on display) and the largest boats (more than 150 yachts displayed in-water exceeding 20 metres long), sailing boats (more than 110 monohulls and multihulls) and large brokerage yachts of around fifty metres.

The Cannes Yachting Festival brings together all the major players in sailing that come to exhibit nearly 120 new models in world previews.

In the wake of the car, which has always seen sports competitions serve as veritable technological laboratories for its series models,motor boats are now being equipped with the cutting-edge technology, the latest development in ocean racing: the foil.

Since their arrival in the nautical world, foils have garnered a great deal of admiration. These wings, placed under the hulls, enable the boat to lift, giving it more speed. Until now, these carbon appendages were mainly used for sailing boats or kite surfing. Nowadays, they have glided into the world of sailing: the next edition of the Cannes Yachting Festival in September will be the perfect opportunity to discover these little technological gems.

PRINCESS R35

The very first day boat from the British shipyard, the Princess R35 is a 36-foot sports boat equipped with a Volvo V8 430 horsepower engine and foils. Designed and hand crafted in England, it combines ground-breaking performance capabilities, stunning design, and exceptional quality and racing technology.

FOILER SIGNE ENATA

Nicknamed the ‘flying’ yacht, the 10-metre foiler from the ENATA brand boasts a futuristic design. Its retractable carbon wings provide strength, rigidity and lightness, allowing the boat to fly 1.5m above the water. It handles as easily as a sports car.

FLYING RIB SEAIR

The semi-rigid FLYING RIB by French manufacturer SEAIR is available in two sizes, 5.50 and 7 metres, and is equipped with a system of manually retractable foil blocks which saves almost 30% of fuel.

FLITEBOARD

FLITEBOARD is the ultimate in luxury water sport. The Fliteboard eFoil gives the sensation of flying over water. This surfboard with hydrofoil is powered by an electric motor powered by a high performance battery. Very easy to use thanks to a hand-held wireless remote control, you can surf over the water for over an hour with a single charge. Fliteboard carves like a snowboard in fresh powder, but with the freedom to ride anywhere, anytime, without wind or waves. It’s fast, quiet, and emission free.