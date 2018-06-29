The first Princess R Class performance sports yacht to debut at 2018 Cannes Yachting Festival

Princess x Pininfarina: The eagerly anticipated World Premiere of the Princess R35 will be at the Cannes Yachting Festival, 11th – 16th September 2018.

The R35 is the result of a prestigious collaboration between Princess Yachts, the British giant in luxury motor yacht manufacturing, Ben Ainslie Racing Technologies, the nautical experts behind Britain’s bid to win the America’s Cup, known as the Formula 1 of sailing, and Pininfarina, the Italian luxury design house.

“The R35 is a rare mix of extreme elegance and technology. Often design is a triumph of beauty over function or function over beauty. Princess has been able to develop a technologically game-changing yacht that is also stunningly beautiful. It is in every way a new experience, yet also instantly recognizable as a Princes” affirms Antony Sheriff, Executive Chairman of Princess Yachts.

“With the R35 we wanted to convey pure Emotion. With the capital E” explains Paolo Pininfarina,Chairman of the Group. “The emotion felt by a child the first time he sees an airplane. The surprise for the unknown together with the wonder for the beauty and the power. The R35 embodies these three factors: an avant-garde yacht with an astonishing skin and a sprinter’s heart.

The exteriors of the R35 have been designed by Pininfarina which, for this project, looked at its origins towards the obsessive attention for aerodynamics of its founder, Battista “Pinin” Farina, who shaped the DNA of the company, based on pure and elegant lines traced at service of speed and performance.

As for sports cars, beauty must always be integrated with function. Following this approach Pininfarina created and optimized by means of the latest Computational Fluid Dynamics techniques, forms shaped by the wind, introducing air intakes in the yacht bulwark with a dual purpose: functional, as they collect air for the engines and operates as air-ejector systems that blow away tail vortex improving aerodynamic behavior, and aesthetic as the wing that covers the air intakes shapes the boat deadwork becoming the real mark of the project turning it ina new icon.