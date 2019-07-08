EIP Privé is bringing the experience of the private jewelry salon to the digital realm

NET-A-PORTER’s EIPs are “Extremely Important People”. For these customers, NET-A-PORTER launches EIP Privé, an invitation-only destination for high jewelry. EIP PRIVÉ will further be expanded into watches and men’s, establishing NET- A-PORTER and MR PORTER as the go-to authorities in the high jewelry and watch space.

Boehmer et Bassenge, Piaget, Boghossian, Bayco, Nadia Morgenthaler and Giampiero Bodino inaugurate the new luxury e-commerce destination.

As Alison Loehnis, President NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER. revealed “EIP PRIVÉ will offer clients a truly unique opportunity to discover the world’s most exclusive high jewelry maisons through a highly personalised, invitation-only service.

According to YNAP, many of these pieces are shown only to a chosen few, take hundreds of hours of craftsmanship to produce, and are one-of-a-kind creations which won’t be repeated.

Along with private viewings of the newest standout, rare jewels and exclusive collections, EIP PRIVÉ will provide access to personalised services including customization, bespoke requests and sourcing incredible, one-of-a-kind pieces. The dedicated team of Personal Shoppers will also be able to arrange private appointments, wherever the customer is in the

world. Similar to the services currently offered to Fine Jewelry customers, the experience will offer secure pick up and hand delivery, “Try Before You Buy” services, and delivery to more than 170 countries.

NET-A-PORTER Personal Shoppers receive comprehensive diamond and gemstone education from the Gemological Institute of America.

Boehmer et Bassenge Maison de Haute Joaillerie- regal jewels using the finest materials and techniques synonymous with high jewelry

Boehmer et Bassenge Maison de Haute Joaillerie is named after the two Parisian jewelers who made history when they created a stunning diamond necklace during the reign of King Louis XV in 1772. The high jewelry label works exclusively with the most beautiful diamonds of D Flawless purity, each skilfully cut and polished by hand to enhance their brilliance and rare beauty.

Boghossian Jewelry

Boghossian jewelry reflects the rich history of this family company spanning over 100 years. Jewellers and gemstone traders for six generations, the roots of the Boghossian family tree can be traced back to an ancient Armenian township on the Silk Road. The Boghossian Jewelry maison is now settled in Geneva after generational pit stops in Turkey and Belgium.

But what really sets this high jewelry house apart is their inlay technique, whereby precious stone is nestled into precious stone, as though lightly sinking into the other with the bare minimum of metal visible. Diamonds seem to float on the surface of larger aquamarines, tourmalines, or emeralds in a mesmerizing display of tone-on-tone gemstone combination. Elsewhere, dazzling combinations of deepest red rubies with colorless diamonds are engineered to be fully reversible, while complicated, swirling earrings are designed to be mesmerizing from every angle.

Piaget – an homage to all of nature’s most spectacular displays

In recent years the house’s high jewelry has become the ultimate dream – masterpieces combining the finest Swiss craftsmanship, now-rare artisanal skills and the use of extraordinary materials. The finest marquetry (precise layering of colored slivers of wood to create painterly effects), goldsmithing that renders metal into surfaces that sparkle like diamonds, stone-setting to place raw emerald crystals in ray-like patterns, and the use of materials like shimmering opal and gold-flecked blue hardstone lapis lazuli are all executed with a particular prowess by master craftspeople in the maison’s dedicated ateliers.

Nadia Morgenthaler High Jewelry Atelier

“Utterly distinct but known mainly to serious jewelry collectors, Nadia Morgenthaler’s pieces are as exquisitely designed as they are astonishingly crafted, and all by the same person. Designer-makers are few and far between in the world of high jewelry, not because designers can’t be both, but because the time it takes to become a true master craftsperson is decades of devotion to ‘the bench.’” said YNAP.

Born and bred in Geneva, Morgenthaler spent 25 years perfecting the craft of goldsmithing with the highest levels of training and education, going on to be trusted with the crafting of high jewelry for the world’s greatest maisons and independent houses. After taking over the high jewelry atelier she worked at in 2009, she began to design her own pieces, and discreetly launched her eponymous brand in 2013. Since then, she has become a whispered byword for pieces that combine feats of engineering with artistry, contemporary codes with historic tones. Previously only accessible by private appointment at her Geneva atelier and a handful of high end art and design fairs, Morgenthaler’s work is truly aspirational.

Giampero Bodino – baroque jewels and jewelry watches steeped in Italian cultural heritage

The Italian designer has only been creating one-of-a-kind pieces under his own brand since 2011, but was creative director across the Richemont Group’s brands (think Panerai, Montblanc and more) for two decades prior to this, and equally prestigious luxury brands prior to that.

From renaissance art to Milanese architecture, Bodino’s vast cultural knowledge informs his work, adding artful flourishes to every piece. Motifs are borrowed from nature and classical architecture and recreated in gemstones – large cabochon rubies, sapphires in graduating blues, swirls of diamonds and tassels of gleaming yellow gold tipped with black ceramic and white diamonds.

Bayco Jewels – exquisite gemstones sourced from all over the world

New York-based jeweller Bayco is all about singularly important gemstones. Whether it’s a pair of unheated oval sapphires set into chandelier earrings or a 13-carat mogul-carved emerald surrounded by white diamonds in a cocktail ring, each Bayco creation has, at its heart, a sensational gem.