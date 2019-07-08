The new generation of truly wireless headphones is enabling you to hear the music and nothing else

Long-lasting battery life and quick charging function to revolutionise your commute. The next level of silence unveiled by Sony’s latest truly wireless headphones. According to theverge, “The new WF-1000XM3 earbuds, launching in August for $229.99, address many of my complaints about the original product. They fit better, look nicer, exhibit very little signal loss, and have improved battery life.”

Listen to your music the way that the artist intended.

Sony expanded its 1000X family with the addition of new generation truly wireless headphones – the WF-1000XM3. Sony’s industry-leading Noise Cancellation is improved further with the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e chip and Dual Noise Sensor Technology which delivers exceptional Noise Cancelling performance, enabling you to hear the music and nothing else.

The WF-1000XM3 headphones feature Dual Noise Sensor technology that works with the new HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e to catch and cancel noise respectively, so that all attention is on your music. Thanks to Dual Noise Sensor Technology, one feed-forward microphone and one feed-back microphone on the surface of the headphones catch more of

the ambient sound around you. Having caught the ambient sound, the dedicated HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e gets to work. The processor cleverly creates an inverted sound wave to offset bothersome background noise. It not only cancels more noise across almost all frequencies but also uses less power. Anything ranging from annoying aircraft cabin noise, to hustle and bustle on the city streets, is dramatically cancelled by the buds – so it’s all about the music.

“I’ve been playing around with an early review sample and while it’s certainly not cheap, it’s the best-sounding set of truly wireless earbuds at this price, matching and perhaps even exceeding the performance of pricier competitors from Sennheiser, Beats, Master & Dynamic and Bang & Olufsen. Needless to say, it crushes the AirPods’ sound,” wrote cnet.com.

The truly wireless design of the WF-1000XM3 buds allows you to move freely without the nuisance of getting tangled in wires. The WF-1000XM3 buds are small and light but manage to pack in a newly developed BLUETOOTH® chip. This allows for L/R simultaneous BLUETOOTH transmission which means that both left and right earbuds receive audio

content at the same time, rather than the conventional left-to-right relay BLUETOOTH transmission. Teamed with the new optimised antenna structure, this results in a highly stable connection, so nothing gets in between you and your music. Also, latency improvement means you can immerse yourself in the latest films on a paired device.

Optimised for the Google Assistant, you can control your headphones by voice, making the WF-1000XM3s the perfect commuter companion. The headphones are also compatible with the Sony | Headphones Connect app, where you’ll find customisation features for sound, noise cancellation, touch controls and more.

The WF-1000XM3 model will be priced at approximately €250 and will be available from mid-August.