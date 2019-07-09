Protect Your Machinery Using Strong Wear Plates

If you’re in business, you understand how the usage of machinery is a very important part of running daily operations. Machines are a big help when it comes to making labor and physical work easier and faster. With proper handling, machines can cut the cost of the production, as well as allocate your human resources in other more important tasks. This is especially true on power, pulp and paper, and mining industries.

The usage of machinery enabled a lot of improvement industries which are not possible with human labor alone. For thousands of years, humans use machines in order to make harder tasks easier. However, just like any other man-made thing, machine parts are subject to the tear and wear which naturally happens in the course of its useful life. Even if you check your machines and give it proper maintenance, its parts will eventually fail at one time. Equipment used in industries which has abrasion and damage is at more risk in damages due to wear and tear.

Machines vs High Abrasion And Damage

Heavy equipment is sturdy enough on their own. They can last up to years and years even through daily heavy usage. The problem for this kind of equipment is that even a replacement part will cost a lot. In order to get a longer useful life, protecting the parts which are heavily used is necessary. Using a chromium carbide wear plate is one of the most famous solutions that exist in the market right now.

Wear Plates Function And Materials

Wear plates are materials which are embedded in an equipment’s part (usually a part made of metal) in order to strengthen it, as well as reduce the effect of the natural wear and tear due to friction. These plates, which are also called as abrasion-resistant plates or steel liners, are usually used in parts of the equipment which are abrasion and damage. It is cheaper and easier to install compared to a part replacement.

The usage of wear plates also helps in preventing downtime which can be caused by broken equipment. Downtime is a costly thing for a business owner. The electricity, payroll, and other things are still running even during downtime, which can cause a lot of money.

Not all equipment needs to be installed with wear plates. The equipment that usually requires wear plates have the function to crush, to shred, and to cast equipment. Steel and aluminum mill equipment are the usual examples of machines that use plates. In addition, heavy equipment which is used in digging and carving the landscape is required to use plates in order to reduce the impact and to avoid breaking parts. Tools that are used frequently (especially in mining) can also be installed with wear plates.

There are three kinds of wear plates according to materials. The first one is plates made with minerals which include coatings made out of Bennox, Roq Last, CorTen, and chromium carbide, with the latter being the most common. Chromium carbide is usually heated in very high temperature and will be sprayed in the metal part as a protective coat.

Other materials include ceramic liners, which are usually in surfaces to prevent sliding abrasion. Ceramic liners can also be used to lessen moderate to the heavy impact of equipment. But its main function is to lessen the friction which was caused by the grinding of grainy materials to the smooth surface.

And last but not least is the one called low friction UHMWPE or ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene. UHMWPE is highly resistant to corrosion and abrasion, it is even more resistant than a carbon still. This material is used in skid plates, sprockets, conveyor flights, canning line, and other equipment.

Wear Plates In Mining And Farming

Mining and farming require tools that dig and modify the Earth’s surface. Protecting these tools with wear plates will lessen the impact of daily usage and gives more useful life. If there is no such thing as a wear plate, the profit for these two industries might be less than it is now because of the regular need for new equipment.

Wear Plates In Pulp And Paper Industries

Pulp and paper industry processes wood in order to create materials such as pulp, paper, cardboard, and other products. Equipment used in this industry are often shredders and pressing machines which are exposed to corrosion and abrasion in nature. Wear plates can help in providing protection against the constant wear and tear for both shredders and pressing equipment.