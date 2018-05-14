The Kirkwood woman embodies a sharper and more glamorous version of her grunge heroine for this season with a distinct, unapologetic approach to her style. British footwear designer Nicholas Kirkwood landed at Harrods London with a pop-up.

To celebrate the launch of the autumn winter 2018 collection ‘Imperfect Tension’, a Nicholas Kirkwood footwear pop-up took residence in the Harrods Shoe Heaven, the first installation of the season. The over-riding aesthetic of the collection and the inspiration behind the ephemeral installation, focus on creating an engaging tension between 90’s alternative rock styling and more natural materials and elements.

During the six week pop-up customers will be able to shop a kaleidoscope of colours and textures of the signature Beya loafers and Casati mules.

New autumn winter 2018 silhouettes showcased include the Polly family, with its new bolt shaped gold metal heel which contrasts an industrial aesthetic with feminine uppers in plush fabrications.

The new Suzi boot will also be available for customers to peruse which features hexagonal studs around the heels of the boot, adding metallic elements that offer an interesting tension and deliver just the right degree of polish.

Nicholas Kirkwood. A sustainable capsule of Beya Mules exclusive to Net-A-Porter

This Spring, Nicholas Kirkwood launched an exclusive collection of consciously-crafted Beya block-heeled mules for Net-a-Porter. Comprising five different colourways – Sand, Champagne, Tan, Black and White, the Beya is a signature Nicholas Kirkwood silhouette that has been updated into a new heeled mule for this collection.

Speaking on the launch, Designer Nicholas Kirkwood said, “The Beya mule capsule collection marks an important step in our journey towards mindful design – from making our supply chain even more environmentally responsible, to celebrating the meticulous work of local artisans at our Italian factory. Innovating with new materials is at the core of my sustainability strategy for the future of my brand. I’m excited to embrace a positive movement of environmentally conscious craftsmanship”

The upper of the sustainable Beya mules is made of Bottalato grained Italian leather treated by a highly certified tannery that is very clean in its processes. The leather is chrome tanned with the highest standard regulations, sayd the luxury footwear brand.

The Lining is made of leather tanned with rhubarb roots, an organic and environmentally-mindful alternative to conventional chrome tanning. Manufactured in accordance with the strict guidelines of the International Association of Natural Textile Industry and the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation, this rhubarb tanned leather is rated as one of the most innovative materials on the market.

The Sole is made of composite recycled leather, while the insole is reated out of fully recycled carton cardboard. Beya mules’ heel is made from recycled plastic and covered in leather. Silver or gold metallic detail above the heel complements the mix of pastel and earthy tones of the uppers.