VR experience at Eden by Perrier-Jouët in Tokyo.

To accompany Tokyo Design Week 2018, Eden by luxury champagne house Perrier-Jouët is making its third visit to the city from May 10 to May 20, for a residency at Trunk Hotel. This year, the multisensory event is an experience that transports visitors to the luxury Maison’s legendary cellars.

A pioneer of Art Nouveau, Perrier-Jouët is now using digital media to bring about a fusion of art and nature. At Eden by Perrier-Jouët, it has created a lush enchanted garden that rewilds the urban landscape. The event showcases the immersive installation created for DesignMiami/ by the US-based duo Luftwerk: a hypnotic interplay of color and light that deconstructs the Maison’s anemone motif.

It also invites guests to strike out into uncharted territory, via a unique Virtual Reality experience that recreates Eden – the secret cellar where the Maison’s most exceptional vintages are kept. By exploring this subterranean labyrinth alongside a luxuriant and dreamlike garden, visitors can win a trip to the Maison Belle Epoque, Perrier-Jouët’s Epernay home. Outside in the main area, prestigious DJs create a party vibe against a backdrop of flowers and exotic foliage.

Meanwhile, special tasting experiences – hosted by Perrier-Jouët’s Cellar Master Hervé Deschamps – are available to all. Throughout Eden by Perrier-Jouët, gastronomic lunch and dinner events are being staged with a trio of renowned chefs: Dominique Bouchet, Yosuke Akasaka from Pierre Gagnaire and Mamoru Sugiyama from Ginza Sushi Ko. The meals take diners on another journey through time and space – from the delights of contemporary Tokyo to the treasures of the Eden cellar – in homage to the transformative power of nature.