Beauty, Fashion, Look

Cate Blanchett, Adwoa Aboah and Sara Sampaio say Si to passion

on/Comments closed

 Sì Passione, a new Giorgio Armani passion for Cate Blanchett, Adwoa Aboah and Sara Sampaio.

Jury president and face of Armani Beauty Si Fragrance Cate Blanchett wore a stunning one shoulder black silk gown with dramatic bow by Giorgio Armani Privé on the Festival de Cannes red carpet. This summer, Cate Blanchett, along with Adwoa Aboah and Sara Sampaio are exploring for Giorgio Armani a powerful emotion: passion. On the occasion of the launch of its new fragrance Sì Passione, Giorgio Armani celebrates the multi-faceted Sì woman.

Cate Blanchett, Adwoa Aboah and Sara Sampaio say Si to passion

Cate Blanchett, Adwoa Aboah and Sara Sampaio say Si to passion; Photo: Armani Beauty www.armani.com

In Giorgio Armani’s own words, “an irresistible combination of grace, strength and independence of spirit.” The Sì range is guided by these principles of a resolutely contemporary femininity, one that is vivid, one that is alive.

Coming to life through colour-saturated photos shot by Tom Munro, the Sì Passione campaign is energized by a palette of emotions and different types of femininity. In their own way, they all embody the Sì Passione mindset – women who live life within this circle.

Australian Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett has been the embodiment of the Sì woman since its creation in 2013. Graced with both authenticity and veracity, she is an actress whose strength lies in the innate ability to embody each role entirely, to constantly reinvent herself and bring a truth to each of her portrayals. She finds a new facet of herself in the campaign for Sì Passione. Blanchett brings a passion and fire to every character; like Sì, she has different sides, different scents that define her different moods.

Adwoa Aboah, born from a Ghanaian father and a British mother, has become an inspiring symbol for her own generation and those to follow. Adwoa is fearlessly committed to creating her own empowerment, which in turn, empowers others. Her benevolent approach has been an inspiration to many, leading to the foundation of the organization “Gurls Talk”. This organization aims to provide an online platform for young women to openly address their experiences in a safe environment.

Sara Sampaio is a Portuguese-born model living in New York City who has appeared on the covers of the most prestigious fashion publications, and has also become a modern-day catwalk icon. Relentlessly positive with a contagious smile, her joie de vivre bursts out from within. She gives off a vibrant energy, with her joyful, free spirit. She embraces life with open arms. In June 2016, she teamed up with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) to support the fight for homeless animals.

Cate Blanchett for Si Passione 2018

Cate Blanchett for Si Passione 2018; Photo: Armani Beauty www.armani.com

Sì Passione, a new passion and a new fragrance by Giorgio Armani

Sara Sampaio says Sì to passion

Sara Sampaio says Sì to passion; Photo: Armani Beauty www.armani.com

Cate Blanchett says Sì to passion

Adwoa Aboah Si Passione

Adwoa Aboah says Sì to passion; Photo: Armani Beauty www.armani.com

Adwoa Aboah for Sì Passione

 

Related posts:

adwoa aboah for marc jacobs beautyAdwoa Aboah and Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon Marc Jacobs Beauty Debuts Adwoa Aboah Spring 2018 Campaign Image For New Shameless FoundationAdwoa Aboah presents new Shameless Look with first-ever flashback-free spf The #FashionAwards 2017 VIP dinner--Donatella Versace and Adwoa Aboah honoured at UK’s Fashion Awards kgerbermaisonvalentinoAdwoa Aboah and Kaia Gerber among UK Fashion awards nominees adwoa aboah modelModel Adwoa Aboah: ‘In 2017, there is more than one way to be beautiful ​and cool’
Tagged: