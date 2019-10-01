NET-A-PORTER opens flagship store on Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion

“This game-changing partnership between Richemont, Alibaba and YOOX NET-A-PORTER unites three world leaders who together are redefining the way Chinese customers shop for luxury.”

The partnership between Alibaba and YOOX NET-A-PORTER is bringing Chinese consumers unprecedented access to the world’s leading luxury brands

Richemont and Alibaba Group announced the opening of the NET-A-PORTER flagship store on Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion, an exclusive platform dedicated to the world’s leading luxury and fashion brands. The launch marks the beginning of operations of the joint venture (named FENG MAO 风茂) established between YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP, the world’s leading online luxury and fashion retailer, and Alibaba Group, the world’s largest online and retail commerce company by gross merchandise volume.

The NET-A-PORTER flagship store will be placed on the key position of Tmall Luxury Pavilion. It brings the latest season collections retailed by NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER to online luxury consumers in China, under one storefront. At launch, the store offers a carefully curated selection of more than 130 luxury, designer brands for women and men. The offer will be expanded in the following months, and will include exclusive capsule collections. Brands that are made immediately available include Brunello Cucinelli, The Row, Balmain, Isabel Marant, Jimmy Choo and Tom Ford. The Richemont Maisons immediately available include Cartier, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin as well as Alaïa, Chloé, dunhill, and Montblanc.

“NET-A-PORTER’s flagship store on Tmall Luxury Pavilion will become THE online destination where luxury brands want to be in China, leveraging NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER’s two decades of expertise and pioneering innovation. Chinese shoppers can explore a unique selection of the world’s most desirable brands carefully curated just for them, enhanced by unmatched personalised experience and exclusive products that cannot be found elsewhere,” said Federico Marchetti, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP.

“Together, we will deliver an elevated, seamless, and rich luxury experience for Chinese consumers. We are confident this flagship store opening is just the beginning of a long-term partnership that will benefit China’s luxury consumers and the world’s luxury brands who want to reach them,” said Jessica Liu, General Manager of Tmall Fashion and Luxury, said:

“The Chinese consumer is the engine of the global luxury market. We are pleased to satisfy the Chinese consumer’s continuous demand for international luxury goods through the launch of the NET-A-PORTER flagship store, helping hundreds of its brands reach Alibaba’s more than 670 million shoppers in China.”