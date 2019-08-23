China is Decoding Hennessy

Luxury liquor maker Moët Hennessy Diageo China signs new deal with Alibaba.

LVMH-owned wine and spirits brand Moët Hennessy and Alibaba Group are teaming up once again to explore more opportunities in new retail.

Moët Hennessy Diageo China, a company in high-end wines & spirits business under the globally well-known luxury group LVMH, and Alibaba, a widely influential e-commerce company in China, signed a series of brand new strategic cooperative agreements at the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Division of the “Decoding Hennessy” interactive experience exhibition. After the agreements were signed, the two parties announced the 2019 “Hennessy Tmall Super Brand Day”.

As a leader of online marketing platforms for IPs, Tmall Super Brand Day is good at generating momentum from across the Internet and creating tailored 11.11 sales projects for brands, thus providing an innovative marketing platform for outstanding global brands. Since its establishment 5 years ago, it has been a festival during which brands and their customers communicate. During the 2019 “Hennessy Tmall Super Brand Day”, Hennessy V. S. O. P UVA Special Collectors’ Edition, jointly created with London’s avant-garde art group United Visual Artists (UVA), was first released globally on Tmall with a limited number of products.

Last year, the partnership was announced and signed on Tmall Super Brand Day August 31, when content from Chinese celebrities and key opinion leaders (KOLs) is featured. In 2019, the Hennessy V.S.O.P 200th anniversary special edition was available for sales exclusively on the Tmall store, priced at $100 (RMB 688).

Establishing an official presence in the mainland market since 2005, the joint venture between the French luxury conglomerate LVMH and the global spirits group Diageo has set up official stores on both Alibaba’s Tmall and JD.com in the last two years to cash in on the shifting purchasing habits of luxury liquor buyers in China.

Last month, Moët Hennessy USA announced that Moët Hennessy USA has signed a 15-year, 82,000-square-foot lease on the 35th and 36th floors of 7 World Trade Center. Moët Hennessy USA will relocate its corporate headquarters from Chelsea to the Skidmore, Owings & Merrill-designed office tower in 2021.

“7 World Trade Center is one of the most advanced buildings in the world, and also our home,” said Larry A. Silverstein, Chairman of Silverstein Properties. “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Moët Hennessy USA to this building and to the neighborhood. Downtown Manhattan is one of the most exciting, vibrant, and dynamic places in New York – there is something great happening here every hour of the day. I look forward to watching Moët Hennessy USA continue to grow and prosper here.”

Moët Hennessy USA is the leading importer and marketer of luxury wine, spirits and champagne in the U.S., and employs more than 400 people across North America. The Moët Hennessy portfolio includes renowned brands such as Belvedere Vodka, Hennessy Cognac, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Krug, Veuve Clicquot and Ruinart Champagne.