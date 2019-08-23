Kate Hudson launches Happy x Nature at Selfridges London

Happy x Nature: 50% of the fall collection is made using recycled materials.

Happy x Nature, Kate Hudson’s ready-to-wear fashion brand, landed Selfridges London. Selfridges is the exclusive retailer in Europe that will carry the Happy x Nature sustainable fashion label. To celebrate the launch, Kate Hudson visited Selfridges London to meet with the press and see the shop-in-shop for the first time.

Happy x Nature combines the best of boho sophistication with a natural feel.

From subtle floral prints and easy linen fabrics, to denim, jumpsuits, dresses and rompers, the Kate Hudson clothing line features uniquely curated pieces for every day.

Selfridges is the exclusive international retailer of Happy x Nature, leveraging their shipping capabilities across global markets. Previously available only in North America, this opportunity will expand the Happy x Nature footprint to include over 130 countries and regions around the world including Australia, the Middle East and China. This global launch is part of a holistic growth strategy to help drive brand awareness and bring maximum exposure to the brand in new markets.

“I’m so excited that Happy x Nature is now in Selfridges. We work really hard on bringing the best fabrics and styles to our customers and now we’re in one of the best shops in the world! Selfridges understands our vision for Happy x Nature and aligns itself with our dedication to creating a better world. I couldn’t be happier with this partnership,” says Kate Hudson.

Selfridges’ commitment to sustainability makes the retailer an ideal partner for Happy x Nature, where 50% of the fall collection is made using recycled materials. “We are delighted to have this opportunity to work closely with Kate to launch Happy x Nature at Selfridges. The brand combines a really considered point of view and a sense of upbeat positivity, which both feel so personal to Kate herself. Happy x Nature’s sustainability commitments made the brand stand out for us, as we look to collaborate with creative partners who share our ideals for a sustainable future and as part of our ambition that at least 50% of the products we sell are better for people and planet by 2022,” says Sebastian Manes, Executive Buying Director at Selfridges.

