Michael Kors Announces Immersive Shopping Experience for Chinese Shoppers



Michael Kors Announces Launch of Its Digital Flagship on Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion.

Michael Kors, the world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear, looks to accelerate the fashion brand’s momentum in the Chinese market with an immersive shopping experience.

Michael Kors announced that it will open its digital flagship store on Tmall, which will be featured on Tmall Luxury Pavilion, Alibaba Group’s dedicated platform for luxury and premium brands. The new online store marks the first third-party partnership for Michael Kors in China and will provide Tmall customers in China with exclusive access to special products launched only on Tmall as well as the entire range of Michael Kors women’s and men’s products.

This collaboration will bring both exciting products and elevated shopping experiences to more than 700 million Chinese consumers on our platforms.

Michael Kors currently operates 149 stores in mainland China as well as its own online store.

Launched in 2017, Tmall Luxury Pavilion now offers more than 100 brands, ranging from apparel and beauty items to watches and luxury cars including Bottega Veneta, Valentino, Burberry, Ermenegildo Zegna, Tod’s, Versace, Stella McCartney, Moschino, Gentle Monster, Giuseppe Zanotti, MCM, Maserati, LVMH-owned Rimowa, Guerlain, Givenchy, Tag Heuer, and Zenith.

“We are excited to launch our new Michael Kors digital flagship on Tmall and Tmall’s Luxury Pavilion. Consumers are becoming more digitally engaged with luxury shopping in China and Tmall Luxury Pavilion is the perfect venue for us to communicate Michael Kors’ brand vision”, says John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings Limited, the fashion holding company behind Michael Kors.

Michael Kors will continue to message activities throughout the coming months which will include New York Fashion Week in September. Michael Kors will tap into Tmall’s strengths as the largest B2C platform in China to create an immersive shopping destination that will complement the brand’s own leading digital strategy.