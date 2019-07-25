Legendary Steven Meisel and the ultimate skinfluencers for the world’s most in-demand makeup artist

Pat McGrath Labs x Steven Meisel‘s fierce and disruptive aesthetic

Pat McGrath Labs’ first foundation skin system is introduced to the world via a campaign by the legendary Steven Meisel.

The long-awaited foundation by Pat McGrath, the world’s most influential and in-demand makeup artist of the moment, sets a new skin standard with a customisable system of Primer, Foundation, and Powder – the ultimate no-filter- necessary skin ritual to achieve the Queen of Beauty’s couture skin looks.

For the launch of the SKIN FETISH: Sublime Perfection The System, Pat McGrath Labs uses Steven Meisel’s fierce and disruptive aesthetic.

PAT McGRATH LABS, the iconic makeup brand created by Pat McGrath, unveiled the SKIN FETISH: Sublime Perfection campaign captured through the iconic lens of legendary photographer and director, Steven Meisel. Featuring a cast of new McGrath Muses, including Sonjdra Deluxe, Damian Hurley, Violet Chachki, Zhengyang Zhang, Shanelle Nyasiase, Blesnya Mihner, and Primose Archer, the campaign showcases captivating photography and video of the PAT McGRATH LABS SKIN FETISH: Sublime Perfection The System.

“To realize a campaign with Steven Meisel is a monumental moment – and an incredible visual culmination of my body of work,” said Pat McGrath.

“It is an honour and a privilege to introduce my first foundation skin system to the world via a campaign by the legendary Steven Meisel. Working with our amazing cast including Sonjdra, Damian, Violet, Zheng, Shanelle, Blesnya and Primose, has been simply magical and made this set so fun and easy – being surrounded by a luminary lineup of divine beauties who are McGrath Muses,” added McGrath.

Makeup meets skincare in the ultimate smoothing, skin-refining Primer. The first step in McGrath’s iconic system primes, smoothes, hydrates and renews with a sublime silken effect that instantly turns back time on your complexion by preventing transepidermal moisture loss.

Silky, luxurious and weightless, Mother’s first-ever foundation feels serum-soft to the touch while delivering controlled, easily buildable coverage.

Mother’s proprietary Flex Form Matrix powder blend gives a barely there feel with soft focus effects that visibly blur fine lines and imperfections. Micronized Amino Acid Treated Pigments in geometric shapes ensure flexible skin adherence with colour-true performance.