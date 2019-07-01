Pat McGrath Labs announces expansion to reach more like-minded beauty lovers

Beauty is a very big category at Selfridges which has been growing double digits in the last three years, but the Pat McGrath Labs, the beauty brand created in 2016 by the legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath, has been nothing short of record-breaking. A Pat McGrath Labs product is sold every 40 seconds in Selfridges.

Pat McGrath Labs’s unprecedented success of its three-month Pop-Up retail experience at Selfridges convinced the beauty brand to open a permanent beauty counter at Selfridges Oxford Street. The iconic makeup brand created by Pat McGrath also announced the opening at Selfridges Manchester later this summer.

Pat McGrath Pop-Up retail experience at Selfridges Oxford Street’s The Corner Shop was the longest running pop-up by any beauty brand in Selfridge’s history.

Less than one month after launch Pat McGrath Labs, the brand consistently achieved #1 brand for domestic online beauty sales, beating all other beauty brands at Selfridges. The beauty powerhouse gave Selfridges both its top beauty-selling beauty day and week in its history. The Fetish-Eyes Mascara was the #1 mascara, both in-store and online, and is now still Selfridges’ top-selling mascara. Pat McGrath Labs was the #1 eye brand and the #1 lip brand.

The first destination in Europe to host the full PAT McGRATH LABS beauty range, this unique brand presence, called TheMothership, was imagined and directed by Pat McGrath herself, and showcased McGrath’s personal curation of mind-blowing designer products and collections that were exclusively created for McGrath and the retailers Technicolour Odyssey campaign. McGrath also collaborated with Selfridges to create 24 of the store’s iconic windows – the first time that 24 windows have been created by a single brand.

“It has been an honor for me to collaborate with Selfridges,” said Pat McGrath. “With The Mothership pop-up, and now the permanent counter expansion, we have the opportunity to reach so many more like-minded beauty lovers – in new markets,with new experiences, and many new major moments to come.”

Pat McGrath Labs quickly revolutionized modern beauty through its must-have, straight-from-the-runway makeup experience. Products such as Pat McGrath Labs’ brilliant Gold 001, which sold out in less than six minutes, captured the imagination and attention of the industry, making it one of the most talked-about beauty launches.

In the fall of 2017, Pat McGrath Labs debuted its core collection of makeup on patcmgrath.com, and the highly anticipated launch generated incredible media attention and captivated consumers with some of the most unique and coveted makeup ever made available to the public.