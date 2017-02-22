Michelin Nordic guide Award List 2017.

Michelin unveiled the new selection of the Michelin guide Nordic Countries 2017, which lists a total of 274 restaurants located in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and, for the first time, Iceland and the Faroe Islands. The gastronomic guide continues its expansion with the inclusion of Iceland and the Faroe Islands.

Michelin Guide’s inspectors were pleased to discover the quality of Reykjavik’s culinary scene and to award Dill the very first Michelin Star for Island. They were also impressed with the chef’s use of indigenous ingredients and traditional techniques like smoking and salting at KOKS in the newly listed Faroe Islands, which also revives a Michelin Star.

This year’s guide also features two new Two Star restaurants: Vollmers in Malmö, Sweden and Henne Kirkeby Kro in Henne, Denmark. Rebecca Burr, editor of the Michelin guide Nordic Countries 2017 said, “We are thrilled to award two new Two Stars in the 2017 Michelin guide. The eponymous Mats Vollmer serves superbly innovative, modern food at his charming Malmö restaurant, while at destination restaurant, Henne Kirkeby Kro, Paul Cunningham cooks sublimely flavoured, classically based dishes which celebrate the surrounding farmland.”

As well as its new Two Star, this year Denmark boasts five new One Star restaurants: 108 in Copenhagen; Domestic in Aarhus; Ti Trin Ned in Fredericia, on the Eastern part of the Jutland Peninsula, and Slotskøkkenet at Dragsholm Slot in the market town of Hørve.

In Sweden, Imouto in Stockholm and Sture in Malmö pick up One Star, while in Norway, new One Star restaurant Sabi Omakase joins existing Star RE-NAA to bring Stavanger’s total to two Starred restaurants.

Michelin also unveiled the list of restaurants that have received a Bib Gourmand, an award given by the inspectors to establishments offering good quality, good value cooking. This award, which is experiencing growing success worldwide, is popular with restaurateurs and the general public because it rewards well- made, local, and inexpensive cuisine.This year it has been newly awarded to Anarki in Copenhagen, Matur og Drykkur in Reykjavik, and Cirkus at More Bistro and Namu in Malmö. This brings the total number of restaurants awarded a Bib Gourmand for 2017 to 33.

