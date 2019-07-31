Major New Prize announced for The Venice Glass Week 2019



THE VENICE GLASS WEEK (7-15 September 2019) is an international art & design festival dedicated to the art of glass, with a particular focus on that of Murano.

New York Modern Decorative + Design Department to Sponsor Major New Prize at The Venice Glass Week.

The Modern Decorative Art + Design Department of the international auction house Bonhams in New York is to sponsor a major new prize during The Venice Glass Week 2019, which this year runs from 7-15 September. Worth €1,000 to the winner, the Bonhams Prize will be awarded to the best project of the week, as chosen by the distinguished Prize Jury.

The Venice Glass Week is an international festival dedicated to the art of glass, with a particular focus on that of Murano. With a programme of 180+ events at 150+ venues around Venice, Murano and Mestre, the festival aims to celebrate and sustain the tradition of glassmaking.

Bonhams Global Head of Modern Decorative Art + Design Dan Tolson said. “The aim of the Bonhams Prize for The Venice Glass Week is to stimulate original and high-quality projects in the field of artistic glass, on the occasion of the third edition of The Venice Glass Week. Bonhams is proud of its record in pioneering sales of contemporary glass and we are delighted to support this important initiative that will help glassmakers both today and in the future.”

The winner will be announced at an official Prize-giving ceremony on Wednesday 11 September at Palazzo Franchetti, seat of the prestigious Istituto Veneto di Scienze, Lettere e Arti.

The Jury for the Bonhams Prize for The Venice Glass Week is composed of Jean Blanchaert, curator and member of the Curatorial Committee of The Venice Glass Week; Giovanna Palandri, Chancellor of the IVSLA and President of the Organising Committee of The Venice Glass Week; Dan Tolson, Director of the Modern Decorative Art + Design Department of Bonhams, New York.

During The Venice Glass Week 2019 Barovier Toso will open the doors of its remarkable Murano showroom – a real temple of luxury – welcoming visitors to admire the magnificence of its glass creations.

The master Stefano Morasso will work on the tecnique called “Phoenician” in a modern and traditional key, it will, therefore, be possible to see this ancient and laborious technique live. The gallery in the beautiful cloister within the convent of SS. Cosma e Damiano on the Giudecca island will be opened from 9am to 12.30 am and from 3pm to 6pm.

SIRULighting will give life to an exciting multisensory journey that will tell the story of Venetian Glass and craftsmanship by showing the entire design and production process of “Sassi” lamp, designed by Rudy Marinotto in the 2019.

The Master Simone Cenedese will open his furnace and host you in his renovated gallery where you could admire the works designed and created for the event.

Silvia Finiels will propose two exhibitions during The Venice Glassweek 2019. In “Circus” the designer will tell about a desire to mix, mingle, play with all the elements and to re compose within the soul. In “Reinvented glass (mechanics of beauty)” she will show the colors combinations reborn through transparency.

MAMA Salvadore Murano will present a project that focuses on the role of Murano Glass outside the island of Murano, with an educational exhibition and a series of meetings with glassblowing and glassmaking live demonstrations.

A major exhibition at the Museo Del Vetro of Murano is dedicated to the work of Tapio Wirkkala (1915-1985), and pays homage to the Finnish Designer. In this exhibition two sides to the artist are identified: the one linked to the transparency of glass and its material form, and the colourful one, connected to the artistic and executive virtuosity of Murano.

Over 200 collector’s Steam Glasses by Carlo Moretti will be exhibited at Isola srl for the first time. These artworks represents an authentic and poetic virtuosity of an ancient and rare discipline.