Alessandro Michele lent his artistic direction to a special art book and new Gucci Prêt-À-Porter campaign

Gucci Prêt-À-Porter, the new campaign for Gucci Fall-Winter 2019 explores the reportage imagery of a scene established as an industry cliché: from the ritual of fittings to catwalk display and magazine shoots. According to Gucci, this new campaign art directed by Christopher Simmonds and shot by Glen Luchford “pays homage to the mythical passion, performance and pomp of the fashion circuit.”

Celebrating the beginning of prêt-à-porter and its heyday, Gucci Prêt À Porter is inspired by images that span four decades: the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s. This new campaign features the Gucci Fall Winter 2019 collection by Alessandro Michele including a new backpack design crafted in a soft leather construction that transforms into a tote bag.

Crafted in leopard printed suede with the House Web stripe, the newly designed Gucci Screener sneaker from the Gucci Pre-Fall 2019 collection is available exclusively online in limited numbers.

Distinguished by Gucci motifs, such as the GG hardware and Web stripe, the Gucci Ophidia bag for Gucci Pre-Fall 2019 is cut from refined leather. The handbag collection is part of Gucci Beloved: the collections enamored by Alessandro Michele and those who wear them.

“We all have a savage, animal part of us inside, I feel like someone who tries to adhere to the rules and someone who is also wild,” said ALESSANDRO MICHELE speaking about the accessories from the Fall Winter 2019 collection.

Imitatio Vitae

Art directed by Alessandro Michele, book ‘Imitatio Vitae’ by Marina Cicogna reveals the capitals that graced the columns of Palazzo Ducale in Venice until the end of the 19th century. Marina Abramović, Salma Hayek, Martin Parr, Vanessa Redgrave and other creatives from the worlds of cinema, culture and art contribute to the book with some accompanying short thoughts and reflections on these unique designs. Distributed by the Venetian publisher Marsilio, ‘IMITATIO VITAE’ will be available in Italy from mid-September 2019 at the Gucci Garden in Florence and worldwide from February 2020.